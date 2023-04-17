Sun and fun: A look at Pepsico’s new office in Gurgaon

1/6

PepsiCo India's newly designed space in Gurugram, spans three floors and approximately 70,000 square feet. The new office was a move towards making the employees' return-to-work more exciting.

It has been designed with the idea of life-work balance in mind, and speaks to the requirements of a diverse group of employees.

It has an open floor plan and provides a variety of amenities like personal offices, meeting spaces, and even stationary bicycle and treadmill desks so that employees can feel at home while they work

The office has breathable spaces like Sunshine Bay, the glazing allows for ME & WE Spaces to experience natural sunlight while also cutting off the glare for the workstation area.

Fun spaces have also been integrated with the workspace. This includes the Mario Miranda inspired wall in the reception. Rashmi Mehrotra, the project lead, Anish Bhasin, employee task force across functions and Tanu Sinha, the chief of design at PepsiCo India, are responsible for the design along with external partners - Cushman & Wakefield.

The focus is on health and wellness. There are standing desks, casual seating areas, a nursery, gender-neutral washrooms, sleeping rooms, meditation, as well as yoga pods.

Vandana Ramnani