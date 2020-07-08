In pics | Top 10 most valuable global brands in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc globally and has impacted brands all around the world. But regardless the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, brands are managing to recover. According to the 2020 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands, compiled by Kantar and WPP, Amazon continued to be the world’s most valuable brand with an estimated value of $415.9 billion, taking it to the top of this list for the two consecutive year in a row. Let’s take a look at the top 10 most valuable global brands of 2020