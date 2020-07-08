App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Top 10 most valuable global brands in 2020

According to the 2020 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands, Amazon continued to be the world’s most valuable brand with an estimated brand value of $415.9 billion

Priyanka Roshan @PriyankaTanu08
The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc globally and has impacted brands all around the world. But regardless the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, brands are managing to recover. According to the 2020 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands, compiled by Kantar and WPP, Amazon continued to be the world’s most valuable brand with an estimated value of $415.9 billion, taking it to the top of this list for the two consecutive year in a row. Let’s take a look at the top 10 most valuable global brands of 2020
Rank 10 | MasterCard | Company: Payments | Brand value: $1,08,129 million | Brand value change: 18 percent (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 9 | McDonald’s | Company: Fast food | Brand value: $1,29,321 million | Brand value change: -1 percent (Image: News18)
Rank 8 | Facebook | Company: Technology | Brand value: $1,47,190 million | Brand value change: -7 percent (Image: Moneycontrol)
Rank 7 | Tencent | Company: Technology | Brand value: $1,50,978 million | Brand value change: 15 percent (Image Source: Reuters)
Rank 6 | Alibaba | Company: Retail | Brand value: $1,52,525 million | Brand value change: 16 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Visa | Company: Payments | Brand value: $1,86,809 million | Brand value change: 5 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Google | Company: Technology | Brand value: $3,23,601 million | Brand value change: 5 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Microsoft | Company: Technology | Brand value: $3,26,544 million | Brand value change: 30 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | Apple | Company: Technology | Brand value: $3,52,206 million | Brand value change: 14 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Amazon | Company: Retail | Brand value: $4,15,855 million | Brand value change: 32 percent (Image: Moneycontrol)
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #brands #brands in world #Companies #most valuable brands 2020 #Slideshow #World News

