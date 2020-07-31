App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 07:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | America’s top-10 best employers for women in 2020

Sporting goods retailer Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) jumped 20 places this year to take the top spot with a score of 87.6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With an independent survey of over 75,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people with the country, Forbes and Statista together identified America’s best employers for women in 2020. Sporting goods retailer Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) jumped 20 places this year to take the top spot with a score of 87.6. The sample included more than 45,000 women. The survey was conducted during March and April 2020, as Covid-19 spread across the country. Here are the top 10 employers as rated by U.S. employees in 2020 on a grading scale of 0-100. (Image: CNBCTV18)
Rank 10 | Zurich Insurance Group | Company: Insurance | Grade: 80.48 (Image: Zurich.com)
Rank 9 | Clovis Unified School District | Company: Education | Grade: 80.9 (Image: cusd.com)
Rank 8 | Best Buy | Company: Retail and wholesale | Grade: 81.13 (Image: bestbuy.com)
Rank 7 | The Estee Lauder Companies | Company: Household & Personal products | Grade: 81.34 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | Keller Williams Realty | Company: Real Estate| Grade: 81.86 (Image: kw.com)
Rank 5 | Coca-Cola | Company: Food, soft beverages, alcohol & tobacco | Grade: 82.78 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | The Hartford | Company: Financial Services | Grade: 84.88 (Image: Forbes)
Rank 3 | Ulta Beauty | Company: Beauty salon | Grade: 85.52 (Image: Forbes)
Rank 2 | Unilever | Company: Consumer goods | Grade: 87.03 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) | Company: Retail | Grade: 87.6 (Image: rei.com)
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 07:43 am

