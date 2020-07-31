In pics | America’s top-10 best employers for women in 2020

With an independent survey of over 75,000 US employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people with the country, Forbes and Statista together identified America’s best employers for women in 2020. Sporting goods retailer Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) jumped 20 places this year to take the top spot with a score of 87.6. The sample included more than 45,000 women. The survey was conducted during March and April 2020, as COVID-19 spread across the country. Here are the top-10 employers as rated by US employees in 2020 on a grading scale of 0-100. (Image: CNBCTV18)