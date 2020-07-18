Did you know the hidden meanings behind these companies' logos?

Domino’s Pizza | In an interview, Tom Monaghan, the founder of Domino’s Pizza explained how easily he struck upon the name of the brand. During the 60s, while he was searching for a name for his pizza venture- that’s also when he had acquired just three outlets– an employee returned after delivering a pizza and said - I’ve got our name! Domino’s! As Monaghan had only three outlets at that time he decided that he could use a Domino as the logo with three dots on it. He planned to increase the number of dots on the logo whenever they added a new store – also explaining how he’d never thought that it will go on to become a global fast food chain.