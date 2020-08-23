In pics | Anand Mahindra, Deepinder Goyal among 4 Indian-origin CEOs in top 10 CEO influencers

Using Global Data's research on influencing, here are the corporate leaders Verdict named as the top ten Chief Executive Officer influencers based on their performance and engagement online. Moneycontrol News According to the research by Global Data’s Influencer platform Verdict has named ten of the most influential chief executive officer’s (CEO’s) based on their performance and engagement online. Here are the top 10 corporate leaders Verdict named. Rank 10 | Deepinder Goyal | Company: Zomata, an online food delivery start-up | Country: India (Image: Forbes) Rank 9 | Michael Dell | Company: Dell Technologies, a computer technology company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters) Rank 8 | Marc Benioff | Company: Salesforce, a cloud-based software company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters) Rank 7 | Satya Nadella | Company: Microsoft, a technology company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters) Rank 6 | Sundar Pichai | Company: Google, a technology company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters) Rank 5 | Jack Dorsey | Company: Twitter, a social network company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters) Rank 4 | Anand Mahindra | Company: Mahindra Group, a multinational conglomerate company | Country: India (Image: Reuters) Rank 3 | Tim Cook | Company: Apple Inc., a technology company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters) Rank 2 | Elon Musk | Company: Tesla, an electric vehicle and clean energy company | Country: United States (Image: Reuters) Rank 1 | Dheeraj Pandey | Company: Nutanix, Computer software company | Country: United States (Image Source: Biz Journal) First Published on Aug 23, 2020 06:11 pm