Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, BoB, Rolex Rings and other stocks in news today

Results on August 9: Shree Cement, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Birla Tyres, Bombay Dyeing, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Clean Science and Technology, Gati, Gujarat State Petronet, Indian Hotels, Laxmi Organic Industries, MRF, Nilkamal, Reliance Power, Satin Creditcare Network, Shalby, Shankara Building Products, Subex, Suven Life Sciences, Timken India, and Venky's (India).

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company reported profit at Rs 208.8 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 29.3 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,775 crore from Rs 1,312 crore YoY.

Tata Power Company: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 465.7 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 268.1 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 9,968 crore from Rs 6,453 crore YoY.

NALCO: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 347.7 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 16.6 crore in Q1FY21, revenue surged to Rs 2,474.5 crore from Rs 1,380.6 crore YoY.​

Bank of Baroda: The bank reported profit at Rs 1,280.6 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 864.3 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 7,891.9 crore from Rs 6,816.1 crore YoY.

Adani Enterprises: The company formed wholly-owned subsidiary for data centers business - 'Noida Data Center Limited' (NDCL).

SAIL: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 3,897.4 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 1,226.5 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 20,643 crore from Rs 9,067 crore YoY.

Mold-Tek Packaging: ALPS Kotak India Growth Fund acquired 2.52 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 517.99 per share, whereas A Lakshmi Mythri sold 1.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 518 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Amber Enterprises India: The company reported profit at Rs 11.2 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 23.9 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 707.9 crore from Rs 259.5 crore YoY.

VRL Logistics: The company reported loss at Rs 6 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 62.7 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 413.8 crore from Rs 160.1 crore YoY.

Affle India: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 35.9 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 18.8 crore in Q1FY21, revenue surged to Rs 152.5 crore from Rs 89.8 crore YoY.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries: The company's board of directors will consider stock split on August 18.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The company reported loss at Rs 233.5 crore in Q1FY22 against profit of Rs 54.7 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income fell to Rs 384 crore from Rs 458 crore YoY.

Alembic: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 3.8 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 2.1 crore in Q1FY21, revenue increased to Rs 20.8 crore from Rs 13.4 crore YoY.