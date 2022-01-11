Buzzing Stocks | Axis Bank, Vodafone Idea, One97 Communications and others in news today

Results on January 11: Delta Corp, Atharv Enterprises, Danube Industries, Earum Pharmaceuticals, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Gayatri Tissue & Papers, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Integra Garments And Textiles, JTL Infra, Katare Spinning Mills, Madhusudan Industries, National Standard (India), NR International, Radhe Developers, Sanathnagar Enterprises, and Vikas Proppant & Granite.

Axis Bank: The Board of directors has approved the re-appointment of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank.

One 97 Communications (Paytm): Number of loans disbursed through its platform increased by 401% YoY to 0.44 crore loans in Q3FY 2022. In Q3 FY 2022, the value of loans disbursed through platform was Rs 2,180 crore (run-rate of $1.2 billion), an increase of 365 percent YoY. The company has seen stellar growth in each of the lending products, i.e. Paytm Postpaid (Buy-Now-Pay-Later), Personal Loans and Merchant Loans.

Vodafone Idea: The Board has approved deferment of spectrum auction installments due up to 4 years.

NCC: KBC ECO FUND sold 32,55,983 equity shares in the company at Rs 73.52 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Gravita India: The company approved fund raising of Rs 300 crore.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company approved fund raising of Rs 300 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: NCLT has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Comstar Automotive Technologies with Sona BLW Precision Forgings.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies: Barclays Securities India acquired 6,13,441 equity shares in the company at Rs 92.5 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Platinum Illumination A 2018 Trust bought 5,43,75,000 units in the REIT at Rs 320 per unit, however, BREP Asia SG Pearl Holding NQ Pte Ltd sold 5,42,91,425 units at Rs 320 per unit on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Ugro Capital: Investment and Borrowing Committee of the board of directors, on January 13, will consider raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Unichem Laboratories: Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India Pvt Ltd acquired 54,850 equity shares in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 5.01 percent from 4.93 percent earlier.

Antony Waste Handling Cell: Total operating revenue (tipping revenue from C&T, mechanical power sweeping and waste processing) for Q3 FY22 has improved by approximately 22 percent YoY, and on a sequential basis, has remained stable.

Indo Count Industries: ICRA has upgraded credit rating for the company's long term bank facilities and reaffirmed credit rating for the short term bank facilities.

5paisa Capital: The compay reported consolidated profit at Rs 0.74 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3.18 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 80.05 crore from Rs 49.56 crore YoY.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment: As per latest government orders, Imagicaa Theme Park and Water Park will remain temporarily non-operational till the company receive government orders to re-open.