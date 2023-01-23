Budget 2023: Some interesting facts about the Union Budget

1/12

RK Shanmukham Chetty presented the first Union Budget of independent India on November 26, 1947. (Image: News18 Creative)India’s first-ever Budget was announced on April 7, 1860, in pre-independent India. James Wilson of the East India Company presented it to the British Crown. (Image: News18 Creative)Morarji Desai presented a total of 10 budgets – the highest by one person. Desai presented the Budget twice on his birthday on February 29 – a leap year – in 1964 and 1968. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2017, the Rail Budget was merged with the Union Budget. (Image: News18 Creative)Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi are the only Prime Ministers to have presented a Budget. (Image: News18 Creative)Until 1999, the Union Budget was announced at 5 pm on the last working day of February. Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha changed it to 11 am. (Image: News18 Creative)Till 2016, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February. Former Finance Minister (late) Arun Jaitley changed it to Feb 1 in 2017. (Image: News18 Creative)The lock-in that follows the ‘halwa ceremony’ is observed to maintain secrecy around the budget. (Image: News18 Creative)Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, during his stint as Finance Minister, delivered the longest budget speech in terms of word count in 1991. (Image: News18 Creative)Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the longest budget speech. She spoke for 2.42 hours while presenting the Union Budget 2020. (Image: News18 Creative)The Union Budget was leaked in the year 1950. Till then the Budget was printed at Rashtrapati Bhavan. After the leak, it had to be shifted to a press at the Minto Road in New Delhi. In 1980, a government was set up in the North Block’s basement. (Image: News18 Creative)On February 1, 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first paperless budget. This was done due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India. (Image: News18 Creative)