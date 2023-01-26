Budget 2023 | In Pics: Customary 'halwa ceremony' held on Jan 26, marks final stage of budget preparations

1/9 The final stage of the budget preparation process commenced with the ‘halwa ceremony’ in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 26. (Image: PIB)

2/9 Sitharaman begins the ceremony by stirring the halwa in the kadhai and then serves it to colleagues at the Finance Ministry’s headquarters in Delhi. (Image: PIB)

3/9 A customary halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process of budget preparation begins. (Image: PIB)

4/9 Along with Sitharaman, the halwa ceremony was attended by the Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad. (Image: PIB)

5/9 At the halwa ceremony, the finance minister was also accompanied by secretaries of Finance Ministry, Chairmen of CBDT and CBIC, besides senior officials and members of the Union Budget Press inside North Block. (Image: PIB)

6/9 Last year, the customary ceremony did not take place for the first time in view of the health and safety concerns of people over COVID-19 fears. (Image: PIB)

7/9 Like the previous two budgets, the Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. It will be tabled before the Parliament on February 1. (Image: PIB)

8/9 All the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, will available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public. (Image: PIB)