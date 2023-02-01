Budget 2023: What’s cheaper and what’s costlier. Here is the full list

1/5

Smartphones could become cheaper with the government’s announcement of customs duty relief for components like camera lens and lithium-ion batteries.Another category expected to become cheaper is televisions. The government will reduce to 2.5 percent the basic customs duty on open cells of TV panels.The Centre has increased calamity cess on cigarettes by 16 percent, which will make them costlier.Imports which will be costlier: Vehicles (including electric), imitation Jewellery, electric kitchen chimneys, bicycles, toys and their components (other than parts of electronic toys). (Representational image)Imports that will be cheaper: Aircraft, gold (including gold plated with platinum), base metals or silver, clad with gold (in semi-manufactured form) and scrap of precious metal.