Budget 2023: What’s cheaper and what’s costlier. Here is the full list

1/5 Smartphones could become cheaper with the government’s announcement of customs duty relief for components like camera lens and lithium-ion batteries.

2/5 Another category expected to become cheaper is televisions. The government will reduce to 2.5 percent the basic customs duty on open cells of TV panels.

3/5 The Centre has increased calamity cess on cigarettes by 16 percent, which will make them costlier.

4/5 Imports which will be costlier: Vehicles (including electric), imitation Jewellery, electric kitchen chimneys, bicycles, toys and their components (other than parts of electronic toys). (Representational image)