Budget 2023 in photos: A look at Budget briefcases over the years

1/10 Nirmala Sitharaman carried a compact red case with a tablet for her fifth Budget presentation on February 1, 2023. (Image credit: ANI)

2/10 The finance minister is seen with President Droupadi Murmu before her Budget speech at 11 am. (Image credit: ANI)

3/10 India's Budget presentation became paperless for the first time in 2021. The tablet replaced the Bahikhata (ledger) in the COVID-19 era. (Image credit: AFP)

4/10 Sitharaman had appeared with a Bahikhata in 2019 and 2020, doing away with the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase. (Image credit: Reuters)

5/10 The tradition of carrying the Budget papers in a briefcase passed on to India from the British. India’s Budget briefcase was a copy of the ‘Gladstone box’ that is used in British budget. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/10 In 1860, William E. Gladstone, who was then the British Budget chief, used a red suitcase with the Queen’s monogram embossed in gold to carry his bundle of papers, which later became popular as ‘Gladstone Box’. (Image: Wikipedia)

7/10 The original Gladstone Box was passed on to his successors. It was officially retired in 2010. (Image: News18 Creative)

8/10 India too followed the British tradition but unlike the UK, the finance ministers of India carried different briefcase or bags of varying colours. (Image: News18 creative)

9/10 India’s first finance minister RK Shanmukham Chetty carried a leather portfolio to present the first budget of independent India on November 26, 1947. (Image: News18 Creative)