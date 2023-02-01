English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023 in photos: A look at Budget briefcases over the years

    Budget 2023: The Budget presentation has come a long way, from documents kept in suitcases to a completely digital form.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
    Nir
    1/10
    Nirmala Sitharaman carried a compact red case with a tablet for her fifth Budget presentation on February 1, 2023. (Image credit: ANI)
    sitharaman
    2/10
    The finance minister is seen with President Droupadi Murmu before her Budget speech at 11 am. (Image credit: ANI)
    India's
    3/10
    India's Budget presentation became paperless for the first time in 2021. The tablet replaced the Bahikhata (ledger) in the COVID-19 era. (Image credit: AFP)
    Union Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2020 speech has been the longest so far, in terms of duration.
    4/10
    Sitharaman had appeared with a Bahikhata in 2019 and 2020, doing away with the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase. (Image credit: Reuters)
    The tradition of carrying the Budget papers in a briefcase was handed over to us by the British. India’s Budget briefcase was a copy of the ‘Gladstone box’ that is used in British budget. (Image: News18 Creative)
    5/10
    The tradition of carrying the Budget papers in a briefcase passed on to India from the British. India’s Budget briefcase was a copy of the ‘Gladstone box’ that is used in British budget. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1860, the then British budget chief William E. Gladstone used a red suitcase with the Queen’s monogram embossed in gold to carry his bundle of papers, which later got popular as ‘Gladstone Box’. (Image: Wikipedia)
    6/10
    In 1860, William E. Gladstone, who was then the British Budget chief, used a red suitcase with the Queen’s monogram embossed in gold to carry his bundle of papers, which later became popular as ‘Gladstone Box’. (Image: Wikipedia)
    Ever since then, the UK has stuck to the red Gladstone box in their every budget session. In Britain one budget briefcase is passed on from a finance minister to another but the original Gladstone bag had become so shabby that it was officially retired in 2010. (Image: News18 Creative)
    7/10
    The original Gladstone Box was passed on to his successors. It was officially retired in 2010. (Image: News18 Creative)
    India too followed the British tradition but unlike the UK, in India different FMs used to carry different briefcase or bags of different colours. (Image: News18 creative)
    8/10
    India too followed the British tradition but unlike the UK, the finance ministers of India carried different briefcase or bags of varying colours. (Image: News18 creative)
    India’s first finance minister RK Shanmukham Chetty carried a leather portfolio to present the first budget of India on November 26, 1947. (Image: News18 Creative)
    9/10
    India’s first finance minister RK Shanmukham Chetty carried a leather portfolio to present the first budget of independent India on November 26, 1947. (Image: News18 Creative)
    1970-2019 onwards, Indian Finance Ministers started carrying a hardbound briefcase. Unlike Britain, its shape and colour used to vary. Like in 1974, then finance minister Yashwantrao Chavan carried a steel-lined suitcase to present the Budget to Parliament, whereas in 2015 then FM Arun Jaitley carried a tan briefcase. (Image: News18 Creative)
    10/10
    1970-2019 onwards, Indian Finance Ministers started carrying hardbound briefcases. In 1974,  finance minister Yashwantrao Chavan carried a steel-lined suitcase to present the Budget, whereas in 2015, Arun Jaitley was seen holding a tan briefcase. (Image: News18 Creative)