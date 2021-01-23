Budget 2021 | Customary Halwa ceremony held at Finance Ministry to begin the Budget-making process

Marking the final stage of the Budget-making process for the Union Budget 2021-2022, 'Halwa ceremony' was held at Finance Ministry on January 23 in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process of Budget preparation begins. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

'Halwa Ceremony' marks the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2021-22. At the ceremony, Finance Minister was accompanied by MoS Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary & Secretary Revenue; Secretary Expenditure; Secretary Economic Affairs, Secretary DIPAM; Secretary Financial Services; CEA, Additional Secretary (Budget) & other officials of the Ministry. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

As per convention, after the halwa has been consumed by all, official or support staff, who are directly associated with the Budget-making and printing process, are not allowed to leave the premises and remain cut off from their families till the Budget is presented in Lok Sabha. Only top ministry officials are permitted to go home. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

In an unprecedented initiative, Union Budget 2021-22 will be delivered in paperless form for the first time. The Union Budget 2021-22 is to be presented on February 1, 2021. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)