Budget 2023-24: FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins her budget speech; here is how the day began

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24, which she said was the first budget in 'Amrit Kaal', in the Lok Sabha on February 1

1/6
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha on February 1. Sitharaman calls this year's budget the first in 'Amrit Kaal'.
2/6
Ahead of Sitharaman’s budget presentation, the Union Cabinet on February 1 approved the Budget 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Union Cabinet meeting at Parliament, in Lok Sabha.
3/6
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrive at the Parliament for the budget presentation. 
4/6
Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and G Kishan Reddy at Parliament.
5/6
A truck loaded with copies of the budget was brought to Parliament house.
6/6
A sniffer dog sniffs copies of Union Budget 2023 as they are brought to the Parliament.