Brazilian soccer legend Pele passes away at 82: A tribute to football icon

Pele, the sporting superstar who won three World Cups with his country from 1958 to 1970, passed away on December 29, his manager Joe Fraga confirmed. He was 82. (Image: AP)

Pele was one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, winning a record three World Cups with Brazil and was the standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" with the national team and his club Santos. (Image: AP)

He had been suffering from ill health in recent years and had a colon tumour removed in 2021. He was readmitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health and reports emerged he was receiving end-of-life care, although these were initially denied. (Image: AP)

Supporters of world football superstar Pele reacted to news of his death on December 29 in New York, commenting on how much of an influence he had. (Image: AP)

Pelé was a revered sports figure to a level probably not comparable to any athlete other than Muhammad Ali. As comfortable mingling with heads of states and celebrities as he was evading defenders, Pelé made an impact in capitals across continents. (Image: AP)

“Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him,” former U.S. President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter. (Image: Twitter @BarackObama)

Pelé's greatest impact was in Brazil, a unifying figure celebrated during the 2014 World Cup. (Image: AFP)

When Pelé played for the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League from 1975-77, he helped spark soccer’s rise in the United States, leading to the nation hosting the World Cup in 1994. (Image: AP)

“Pele was truly a remarkable figure - on and off the field,” said FIFA Council member Sunil Gulati, a former U.S. Soccer Federation president. “The world has lost a once in a lifetime sportsman who leaves an extraordinary legacy.” (Image: AP)

Pelé carried Brazil to soccer's heights and became a global ambassador for his sport. Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth. (Image: AP)

Pelé scored 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches and is the only three-time world champion. He won titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. (Image: AP)