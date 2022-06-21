Birdwatching | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air receives its first aircraft, the Boeing 737 MAX

The first aircraft of airline Akasa Air, Boeing 737 MAX, has arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on June 21. The airline received the ceremonial keys for the aircraft at Seattle, USA on June 15, Akasa Air said. The delivery of Akasa Air’s first aircraft brings the airline closer to obtaining its Air Operator’s Permit (AOP). (Image: Akasa Air)

The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations. (Image: Akasa Air)

Akasa Air aircraft order includes 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. Delivery of 18 aircraft will be given by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years. (Image: Akasa Air)