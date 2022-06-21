English
    Birdwatching | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air receives its first aircraft, the Boeing 737 MAX

    The first aircraft of airline Akasa Air, Boeing 737 MAX, arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on June 21. The airline received ceremonial keys for the aircraft at Seattle on June 15, Akasa Air said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
    The first aircraft of airline Akasa Air, Boeing 737 MAX, has arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on June 21. The airline received the ceremonial keys for the aircraft at Seattle, USA on June 15, Akasa Air statement said. The delivery of Akasa Air’s first aircraft brings the airline closer to obtaining its Air Operator’s Permit (AOP). (Image: Akasa Air)
    The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations. (Image: Akasa Air)
    Akasa Air aircraft order includes 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. Delivery of 18 aircraft will be given by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years. (Image: Akasa Air)
    The airline aims to launch commercial flight operations by the end of July. Its airline code will be "QP". The focus of Akasa Air is on customer with superior flying experience and plans to provide affordable fares. (Image: Akasa Air)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #aircraft #Akasa Air #Boeing #Boeing 737 MAX #India #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Slideshow
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 12:52 pm
