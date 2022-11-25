Bharat Jodo Yatra: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Rahul Gandhi's campaign for second day in Madhya Pradesh

Moneycontrol News

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi for the second consecutive day on November 25 during its Madhya Pradesh leg. (Image: Congress)The yatra began in the morning from Khargone district. (Image: Congress)Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra joined the Congress campaign on November 24 for the first time since it started. Their son also joined the yatra. (Image: Congress)Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot also took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed from Borgaon village in Madhya Pradesh on November 24. (Image: Twitter @SachinPilotCongress workers and supporters raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and his sister’s foot march aiming to unite the country. (Image: Congress)The yatra entered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from Burhanpur district after completing its Maharashtra leg. (Image: Congress)It will cover 380 km in 12 days in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. (Image: Congress)The Yatra began on 7th September from Kanyakumari and will pass through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir – spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days. (Image: Congress)The yatra has already received an overwhelming response; lakhs of people accompanied by Congress leaders have joined the movement. (Image: Congress)