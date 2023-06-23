Best quotes from Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal, Kotak's Upadhyaya and others: In Pics

1/5 "The new-age tech sector is clawing back after the debacle of 2022 and is set to produce true two multi-baggers in the near future," said Raamdeo Agrawal, who cofounded Motilal Oswal Financial Services as a small securities firm with his friend Motilal Oswal in 1987.

2/5 "The shift in trade flows triggered by China+1 sentiment will add about $ 100 billion to India’s GDP over the next three years, conservatively," said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers.

3/5 "The value of any company is the present value of future cash flows," said Prashant Khemka, founder and managing director of WhiteOak Capital Management.

4/5 "India's stock market is at the beginning of a bull run, and the gush of liquidity is providing investors with opportunities to seize," said Harsha Upadhyaya, who heads the equity management team at Kotak AMC.