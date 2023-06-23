English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

    Best quotes from Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal, Kotak's Upadhyaya and others: In Pics

    We hear from experts like Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas and Harsha Upadhyaya of Kotak on stock markets, companies and trade.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
    &quot;The new-age tech sector is clawing back after the debacle of 2022 and is set to produce true two multi-baggers in the near future,&quot; said Raamdeo Agrawal, who cofounded Motilal Oswal Financial Services as a small securities firm with his pal Motilal Oswal in 1987.
    1/5
    "The new-age tech sector is clawing back after the debacle of 2022 and is set to produce true two multi-baggers in the near future," said Raamdeo Agrawal, who cofounded Motilal Oswal Financial Services as a small securities firm with his friend Motilal Oswal in 1987.
    &quot;The shift in trade flows triggered by China+1 sentiment will add about $ 100 billion to India’s GDP over the next three years, conservatively,&quot; Saurabh Mukherjea is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investment Managers.
    2/5
    "The shift in trade flows triggered by China+1 sentiment will add about $ 100 billion to India’s GDP over the next three years, conservatively," said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers.
    &quot;The value of any company is the present value of future cash flows,&quot; said Prashant Khemka, founder and managing director of WhiteOak Capital Management.
    3/5
    "The value of any company is the present value of future cash flows," said Prashant Khemka, founder and managing director of WhiteOak Capital Management.
    &quot;India's stock market is at the beginning of a bull run, and the gush of liquidity is providing investors with opportunities to seize,&quot; said Harsha Upadhyaya, who heads the equity management team at Kotak AMC,
    4/5
    "India's stock market is at the beginning of a bull run, and the gush of liquidity is providing investors with opportunities to seize," said Harsha Upadhyaya, who heads the equity management team at Kotak AMC.
    &quot;Midcap stocks will lead the next leg in the rally as the market broadens with the Sensex reaching an all time high,&quot; said Manishi Raychaudhuri, BNP Paribas' head of Asia-Pacific equity research.
    5/5
    "Midcap stocks will lead the next leg in the rally as the market broadens with the Sensex reaching an all time high," said Manishi Raychaudhuri, BNP Paribas' head of Asia-Pacific equity research.
    Tags: #asset management #Companies #Slideshow #stock market
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 02:27 pm