Runup to International Yoga Day in pics as defence minister participates in countdown event

Moneycontrol News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the countdown programme for International Yoga Day 2022 in Delhi on May 19. He was accompanied by minister of state (defence) Ajay Bhatt. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “Yoga is one of the most important heritages of the country. Yoga brings new energy and new enthusiasm to our life.” (Image: Twitter @ANI)The eighth edition of International Day of Yoga is being promoted through multiple programmes by the ministry to take yoga across the world to a wider audience. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21. This year, the Yoga Utsav is being celebrated across 75 heritage sites of historical importance as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in order to give a fillip to the brand India. (Image: Twitter @ANI) (With inputs from ANI)