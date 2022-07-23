English
    Amazon Summer Sale Live: Here are the best deals on smartwatches

    Amazon's sale is live and will continue through July 24.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | Rs 6,699 | Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro feature Intelligent ANC, sound by AKG, 360 Audio, IPX7 Water Resistance, Voice Detection, and more. The earbuds originally cost Rs , but are available at a discounted price of Rs during Prime Day 2022.
    boAT Wave Lite | Rs 1499 | This budget smartwatch comes with a 1.49-inch display. It also has a 7-day battery life. The watch originally cost Rs 6990 but is available at a discounted price of Rs 1499 during Prime Day 2022.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm | Rs 13990 | This smartwatch by Samsung comes with wireless powershare support wherein you can wirelessly charge your watch through other Samsung wireless power sharing compatible devices. It also has 7-day battery life. The watch originally cost Rs 34990 but is available at a discounted price of Rs 13990 during Prime Day 2022.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm | Rs 13990 | This smartwatch by Samsung comes with wireless powershare support wherein you can wirelessy charge your watch through other Samsung wireless power sharing compabible devices. It also has a 7 day battery life. The watch originally cost Rs 34990 , but are available at a discounted price of Rs 13990 during Prime Day 2022.
    Amazfit GTR 3 Pro | Rs 17999 | This smartwatch offers connectivity with digital assistants such as Alexa and Google. The watch originally cost Rs 25999 but is now available at a discounted price of Rs 17999 during Prime Day 2022
    Amazfit T-Rex 2
    Amazfit T-Rex 2| Rs 15999| This rugged-looking smartwatch packs in it features such as real-time navigation and GPS tracking. The watch originally costs Rs 21,999. Currently, it is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999.
    Redmi Watch 2 Lite
    Redmi Watch 2 Lite| Rs 2999| This budget smartwatch by Redmi boasts of features such as a large 3.94 cm screen and a standalone GPS,at a very reasonable price. The watch originally sells for Rs Rs 7999 but is currently available at Rs 2999.
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 06:32 pm
