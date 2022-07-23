Amazon Summer Sale Live: Here are the best deals on smartwatches

boAT Wave Lite | Rs 1499 | This budget smartwatch comes with a 1.49-inch display. It also has a 7-day battery life. The watch originally cost Rs 6990 but is available at a discounted price of Rs 1499 during Prime Day 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm | Rs 13990 | This smartwatch by Samsung comes with wireless powershare support wherein you can wirelessly charge your watch through other Samsung wireless power sharing compatible devices. It also has 7-day battery life. The watch originally cost Rs 34990 but is available at a discounted price of Rs 13990 during Prime Day 2022.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro | Rs 17999 | This smartwatch offers connectivity with digital assistants such as Alexa and Google. The watch originally cost Rs 25999 but is now available at a discounted price of Rs 17999 during Prime Day 2022

Amazfit T-Rex 2| Rs 15999| This rugged-looking smartwatch packs in it features such as real-time navigation and GPS tracking. The watch originally costs Rs 21,999. Currently, it is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999.