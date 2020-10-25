Amazon continues festive season sale with Happiness Upgrade Days

With the end of the Great Indian Festival, Amazon India has begun its second round of the festive season sale - Happiness Upgrade Days - which will continue up to October 28. Here’s everything that is up for grabs
Mobiles and accessories | Amazon is offering up to 40 percent discount on new mobile phones and accessories.
New-gen electronics | New-generation electronics, the likes of laptops, wireless earphones, tablets, mirrorless cameras are up for grabs with discounts up to 60 percent.
TVs and appliances | TVs and appliances are available at up to 75 percent discount.
Alexa devices | Alexa devices are fetching discounts of up to 50 percent.
Home furnishings | Home furnishings including cutlery, crockery, décor and furnishings are available at up to 70 percent discount.
Fashion wear | Fashion wear too gets a discount, 80 percent off on men’s wear and up to 70 percent off on women’s ethnic wear.
Other offers | Amazon is offering a whole host of offers and benefits with exchanges, cash backs, and discounts. Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards can avail up to 10 percent bank discount.
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 03:04 pm