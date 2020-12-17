MARKET NEWS

All set for December 18 opening: First pictures from inside IKEA's Navi Mumbai store

The store will offer 7,000 well-designed, affordable, functional and sustainable home furnishing products.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 05:59 PM IST
IKEA (part of the Ingka Group), the world’s leading Swedish home furnishings retailer will open the doors to its Navi Mumbai store at 11:00 a.m. on December 18.
The store will remain open every day between 11am and 9pm.
The Navi Mumbai Store is IKEA’s second store in India and the first big format store in Maharashtra.
The IKEA Navi Mumbai store is a landmark development intended to attract a yearly visitation of more than five million people.
It is located on the Thane-Belapur Road, approximately 600 meters from the Turbhe Station
The store is spread across an area of 5.3 lakh sq. ft.
It will offer 7,000 well-designed, affordable, functional and sustainable home furnishing products
