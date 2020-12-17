All set for December 18 opening: First pictures from inside IKEA's Navi Mumbai store

IKEA (part of the Ingka Group), the world’s leading Swedish home furnishings retailer will open the doors to its Navi Mumbai store at 11:00 am on December 18.

The store will remain open every day between 11 am and 9 pm.

The Navi Mumbai Store is IKEA’s second store in India and the first big format store in Maharashtra.

The IKEA Navi Mumbai store is a landmark development intended to attract a yearly visitation of more than five million people.

It is located on the Thane-Belapur Road, approximately 600 metres from the Turbhe Station.

The store is spread across an area of 5.3 lakh sq. ft.