you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

Air India Sale | A look at the debt-ridden Maharaja and other airlines in Tata Group's kitty

Amid reports of the Tata Group winning the Air India bid, here's a look at the debt-ridden Maharaja and airlines in the Tata Group's kitty.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 08:12 PM IST
Reportedly, Tata group’s bid to acquire Air India has been accepted by a panel of ministers. Amid reports of the Tata Group winning the Air India bid, a look at the debt-ridden Maharaja and airlines in the Tata Group's kitty. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tata Group's bid to acquire Air India has been reportedly accepted by a panel of ministers. Here's a look at the debt-ridden Maharaja, along with other airlines which are in the Indian conglomerate's kitty. (Image: News18 Creative)
A premier full-service carrier it operates in partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA). (Image: News18 Creative)
A premier full-service carrier it operates in partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA). (Image: News18 Creative)
A joint venture with AirAsia Investment Limited (Malaysia). (Image: News18 Creative)
A joint venture with AirAsia Investment Limited (Malaysia). (Image: News18 Creative)
Air India has suffered massive losses since its merger with Indian Airlines. (Image: News18 Creative)
Air India has suffered massive losses since its merger with Indian Airlines. (Image: News18 Creative)
A large number of landing and parking slots at domestic and international airports. (Image: News18 Creative)
A large number of landing and parking slots at domestic and international airports. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some interesting facts about Air India and the Tata. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some interesting facts about Air India and the Tata. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air India #DIPAM #disinvestment #privatization #Slideshow #Tata #Tata Sons
first published: Oct 1, 2021 08:12 pm

