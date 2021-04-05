A look at the winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021

Sound of Metal - 6 nominations | The 2019 American drama film is about a heavy-metal drummer's life thrown into freefall when he begins to Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture | The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Image: imdb.com)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture | Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Image: IMDB)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture | Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Image: AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture | Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture | Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series | “The Crown” (Image: imdb)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series | “Schitt’s Creek” (Image: imdb)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series | Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Image: Reuters)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series | Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Image: Reuters)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series | Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series | Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Image: imdb)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series | Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series | Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (Image: Reuters)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture | “Wonder Woman 1984” (Image: imdb)