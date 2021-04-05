English
A look at the winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021

The Trial of Chicago took home the top award at the 27th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2021. The SAG awards for best performances in film and television in 2020 were handed out on April 4 in a virtual ceremony due to the ongoing global COVID pandemic. Here is the list of winners in key categories.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
Sound of Metal - 6 nominations | The 2019 American drama film is about a heavy-metal drummer's life thrown into freefall when he begins to Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture | The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Image: imdb.com)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture | Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Image: IMDB)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture | Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Image: AP)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture | Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture | Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series | “The Crown” (Image: imdb)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series | “Schitt’s Creek” (Image: imdb)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series | Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Image: Reuters)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series | Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Image: Reuters)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series | Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series | Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Image: imdb)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series | Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series | Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (Image: Reuters)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture | “Wonder Woman 1984” (Image: imdb)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series | “The Mandalorian” (Image: imdb)
TAGS: #Entertainment #SAG Awards 2021 #Screen Actors Guild Awards #Slideshow #The Trial of Chicago
first published: Apr 5, 2021 03:24 pm

