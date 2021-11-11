A look at Nykaa's incredible journey as it makes a bumper debut at the stock market

A look at the stellar journey of India’s only profitable online marketplace. (Image: News18 Creative)

It is India’s first woman-led unicorn to hit the stock exchange. (Image: News18 Creative)

Nykaa runs its online operations through mobile applications and websites along with 80 brick-and-mortar stores across the country. (Image: News18 Creative)

Nykaa uses a strong digital, content and influencer marketing strategy to stand out on social media platform. In August 2021, it had a network of 3,055 influencers, including trendsetters, fashion and lifestyle bloggers, makeup artists, celebrities that extensively work with the platform. (Image: News18 Creative)

Founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012 as an online store for multi-brand beauty and fragrance products. Before Nykaa, such options were only limited to multi-brand outlets in malls. (Image: News18 Creative)