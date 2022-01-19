MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

A look at cryptocurrency and its use in illicit activities

Cryptocurrency usage is growing faster than ever before, so is its use in illicit activities.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST
Cryptocurrency-based crime hit a new all-time high in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
Cryptocurrency-based crime hit a new all-time high in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
Transactions involving illicit addresses represented just 0.15 percent of cryptocurrency transaction volume in 2021 despite the raw value of illicit transaction volume reaching its highest level ever. (Image: News18 Creative)
Transactions involving illicit addresses represented just 0.15 percent of cryptocurrency transaction volume in 2021 despite the raw value of illicit transaction volume reaching its highest level ever. (Image: News18 Creative)
The growth of legitimate cryptocurrency usage outpaces the growth of criminal usage, which means illicit activity’s share of cryptocurrency transaction volume is now lower than before. (Image: News18 Creative)
The growth of legitimate cryptocurrency usage outpaces the growth of criminal usage, which means illicit activity’s share of cryptocurrency transaction volume is now lower than before. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the cryptocurrency-based crime increased the most in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the cryptocurrency-based crime increased the most in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
Annual total cryptocurrency between 2020 and 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
Annual total cryptocurrency between 2020 and 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency crime #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jan 19, 2022 07:08 pm

