A look at cryptocurrency and its use in illicit activities

Cryptocurrency-based crime hit a new all-time high in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)

Transactions involving illicit addresses represented just 0.15 percent of cryptocurrency transaction volume in 2021 despite the raw value of illicit transaction volume reaching its highest level ever. (Image: News18 Creative)

The growth of legitimate cryptocurrency usage outpaces the growth of criminal usage, which means illicit activity’s share of cryptocurrency transaction volume is now lower than before. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at the cryptocurrency-based crime increased the most in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)