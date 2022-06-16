 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
5G: A brief history of the evolution of cellular networks

Jun 16, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

The Indian government is laying the groundwork for 5G spectrum auctions in the coming months. With this the 5G network will soon become a part of our lives.

The Indian government is laying the groundwork for 5G spectrum auctions in the coming months. With this the 5G network will soon become a part of our lives. Here’s a brief history of the evolution of cellular networks and what changed with each generation. (Image: News18 Creative) The “G” associated with cellular networks stands for generation. 1G is the first generation of cellular network technology, 5G is the fifth and newest generation. (Image: News18 Creative) Although an advanced technology at the time, 1G suffered some drawbacks from today’s standards. (Image: News18 Creative) The 2G network led to the massive adoption of cellphones around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
3G gave people access to mobile internet and made smartphones practical. (Image: News18 Creative) With a speed five to seven times faster than 3G, 4G is the network of choice for most people now. (Image: News18 Creative) 5G is the new frontier of mobile technology; it can provide data speeds at least 20 times faster than 4G. (Image: News18 Creative)
