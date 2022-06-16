5G: A brief history of the evolution of cellular networks

The Indian government is laying the groundwork for 5G spectrum auctions in the coming months. With this the 5G network will soon become a part of our lives. Here’s a brief history of the evolution of cellular networks and what changed with each generation. (Image: News18 Creative)

The “G” associated with cellular networks stands for generation. 1G is the first generation of cellular network technology, 5G is the fifth and newest generation. (Image: News18 Creative)

Although an advanced technology at the time, 1G suffered some drawbacks from today’s standards. (Image: News18 Creative)

The 2G network led to the massive adoption of cellphones around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

3G gave people access to mobile internet and made smartphones practical. (Image: News18 Creative)

With a speed five to seven times faster than 3G, 4G is the network of choice for most people now. (Image: News18 Creative)