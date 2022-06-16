English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

    5G: A brief history of the evolution of cellular networks

    The Indian government is laying the groundwork for 5G spectrum auctions in the coming months. With this the 5G network will soon become a part of our lives.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
    The Indian government is laying the groundwork for 5G spectrum auctions in the coming months. With this the 5G network will soon become a part of our lives. Here’s a brief history of the evolution of cellular networks and what changed with each generation. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The Indian government is laying the groundwork for 5G spectrum auctions in the coming months. With this the 5G network will soon become a part of our lives. Here’s a brief history of the evolution of cellular networks and what changed with each generation. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The “G” associated with cellular networks stands for generation. 1G is the first generation of cellular network technology, 5G is the fifth and newest generation. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The “G” associated with cellular networks stands for generation. 1G is the first generation of cellular network technology, 5G is the fifth and newest generation. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Although an advanced technology at the time, 1G suffered some drawbacks from today’s standards. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Although an advanced technology at the time, 1G suffered some drawbacks from today’s standards. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The 2G network led to the massive adoption of cellphones around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The 2G network led to the massive adoption of cellphones around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
    3G gave people access to mobile internet and made smartphones practical. (Image: News18 Creative)
    3G gave people access to mobile internet and made smartphones practical. (Image: News18 Creative)
    With a speed five to seven times faster than 3G, 4G is the network of choice for most people now. (Image: News18 Creative)
    With a speed five to seven times faster than 3G, 4G is the network of choice for most people now. (Image: News18 Creative)
    5G is the new frontier of mobile technology; it can provide data speeds at least 20 times faster than 4G. (Image: News18 Creative)
    5G is the new frontier of mobile technology; it can provide data speeds at least 20 times faster than 4G. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #5G #5G Spectrum #5G spectrum auction #cellular network #Slideshow
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 01:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.