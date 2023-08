1/5 The F77 Space Edition by Ultraviolette Automotive is now available for an introductory price of Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the rare electric motorcycle with aerospace design inspiration start at 6 PM on August 22 at the brand's official website, and there will only be 10 available. (Image: Ultraviolette)

2/5 Ultraviolette refers to the 'Space Edition' as the most technologically advanced electric motorbike version of the F77 and has fitted it with aerospace-grade aluminium and cutting-edge aircraft electrical technology. Aerospace-grade paint with corrosion protection, UV and fade resistance, chemical resistance, and thermal stability is used on the limited-edition model. (Image: Ultraviolette)

3/5 Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO of Ultraviolette Automotive, announced the release of the F77 Space Edition, saying, "We are pleased to offer to you our latest creation - the F77 Space Edition and can't wait to give over the keys to 10 unique riders. The Space Edition is the finest way to honour Ultraviolette's commitment to continuously pushing the limits of science and technology." (Image: Ultraviolette)

4/5 Ultraviolette respects and recognises India's remarkable space voyage and the nation's enormous contributions to the aerospace community with the F77 Space Edition. This limited-edition marvel exemplifies Ultraviolette's unwavering quest for innovation and excellence, adhering to the philosophy of the aerospace industry. It is a mix of cutting-edge technology and aerospace-inspired design. (Image: Ultraviolette)