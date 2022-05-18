English
    TVS Motor launches 2022 iQube electric scooter in three variants

    TVS Motor’s iQube electric scooter comes in three variants—iQube base version, iQube S and top-of-the line iQube ST

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
    TVS Motor Company on May 18 launched the 2022 iQube electric scooter at a starting price of Rs 98,564 (all prices on-road, Delhi, including FAME and state subsidy). The TVS iQube S is priced at Rs 1,08,690 (all prices on-road, Delhi, including FAME and state subsidy), while the price for the top-of-the-line iQube ST has not yet been announced. will offer a host of intelligent connected features such as 7” TFT touchscreen and clean UI, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging with a plug-and-play carry along charger vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth and cloud connectivity options, 32-litre storage space and more. The scooter comes in three variants–TVS iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. (Image: TVS Motor)
    TVS iQube base version comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge, 5” TFT with turn-by-turn navigation assist. The TVS iQube base variant is also available in three colours. (Image: TVS Motor)
    The TVS iQube S variant comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge. TVS iQube S offers a 7” TFT, with an intuitive 5-way joystick for interaction, music control, theme personalization, proactive notifications including vehicle health. It is available in four new colours. (Image: TVS Motor)
    The top-of-the-line variant, TVS iQube ST is powered by TVS Motor designed 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers best-in-class 140 km of on-road range per charge, the company said. TVS iQube ST hosts never before intelligent ride connectivity with 7” TFT touch screen with 5-way joystick interactivity, music control, proactive notifications including vehicle health, 4G telematics and OTA updates. The scooter offers infinite theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset. It is available in four new colours and comes with 1.5kW fast-charging and a two-helmet under-seat storage of 32 litres. (Image: TVS Motor) (With inputs from ANI)
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.