Top-10 selling cars of June 2022: Maruti Suzuki takes the top-3

Moneycontrol News

Hyundai Venue | 10,321 | Starting off at number 10 is the Hyundai Venue with sales of 10,321 units in the month of June 2021. This is a massive jump when looked at from year-on-year perspective. In June 2021, Hyundai sold only 4,865 units of the Venue. This means jump of 112 percent. On a monthly basis as well, the Venue’s sales have gone up by 24 percent from 8,300. In fact, in the month of May, the Hyundai Venue did not even make the top-10 list placing number 14 on the monthly sales charts. The facelifted 2022 Hyundai Venue was launched just last month complete with refreshed exteriors and some new interiors as well. The outside of the Venue now resembles the bigger Palisade with a large grille and sleek split headlamp setup. The side gets new 16-inch alloys and there are new tail lamps at the rear. The changes to the inside are fairly significant as well with new reclining rear seats, a dual-tone colour scheme, air purifier, USB Type-C ports and an updated 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Mechanically, the Venue remains unchanged, however. Three engines are available on option. The first is a 1.2-litre petrol powertrain that produces 83 hp, the second is a 1-litre turbo-petrol that produces 120 hp and finally a 1.5-litre diesel that produces 100 hp of maximum power.Tata Punch | 10,414 | The Tata Punch is finally back in contention at number nine selling 10,414 units. Of course, the Punch wasn’t available this time last year, so there isn’t any growth number. On a month-on-month basis, however, sales of the Punch have grown by just 1 percent from 10,241 units. The number may be small, but the increase has allowed the Punch to jump up two places from last month’s 11th place. Launched back in October last year, the Tata Punch has been doing pretty well for itself just like the rest of Tata’s cars, especially the Nexon. The Punch is a punchy looking micro-SUV with a high nose, muscular stance and an overall design that suggests its HBX concept beginnings. The punch is feature rich, too, with tech such as follow-me-home headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers, puddle lamps and a rear-view camera. Powering the Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. This naturally aspirated engine produces 86 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. According to Tata, the Punch is capable of an ARAI fuel economy of 18.97 km/l on the manual and 18.82 km/l on the automatic variants.Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | 10,423 | At number eight is a Maruti Suzuki car. With sales of 10,423 units, it only barely edges out the Tata Punch. On a year-on-year basis, sales of the Ertiga grew by 5 percent from 9,920 units in June last year. On a monthly basis, however, sales have fallen. Selling 12,226 in May, the Ertiga’s sales dropped by 14 percent to June’s 10,423 units while the overall ranking, too dropped to 8th place from 6thplace last month. An updated Ertiga was only recently launched in April 2022. Minor design details such as an updated front grille, dual-tone alloys and chrome on the tail gate highlight the exterior changes while on the inside, a new metallic teak wooden finish is new on the dash and the seats now feature a dual-tone fabric. The biggest change, however, is that Maruti has updated the Ertiga’s engine with the new 1.5-litre DualJet engine. This new powertrain produces 103 hp of maximum power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual as standard and the old 4-speed torque convertor has been replaced with a 6-speed automatic unit with paddle shifters.Maruti Suzuki Dzire | 12,597 | The next car on this list is Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level sedan, the Dzire. With sales of 12,597 units in June, 2022, growth remains fairly stagnant on a yearly basis. In June 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 12,639 units of the Dzire. On a monthly basis, too, Maruti Suzuki sold just 11,603 units of the Dzire in May, logging a growth of just 8 percent. The Dzire is the only sedan on this list and comes powered by a single 90 hp 1.2 litre petrol engine. This is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission option. According to the company, the Dzire is capable of a fuel economy figure of 23.26 km/l for the manual version and 24.12 km/l for the AMT variant. The facelift back in 2020 has managed to keep the Dzire fresh, but could do with some more changes now. A new grille, front bumpers and foglamp housings highlight the exteriors. On the inside, everything remains largely the same save for a new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. Some feature updates include cruise control, colour TFT, ESC and hill-hold. The car was recently launched with a factory-fitted CNG option starting at Rs 8.14 lakh.Maruti Suzuki Alto | 13,790 | Maruti Suzuki’s cheapest car, the Alto comes in at sixth position this time with sales of 13,970 units. On a year-on-year basis, the Alto’s sales grew by 10 percent from 12,513 units in June 2021. On a monthly basis, too, the Alto’s sales have grown by 6.5 percent from 12,933 units in May 2022. The Alto is powered by a single 796cc petrol engine that produces 48 hp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Alto hasn’t seen a major update in a while and there is a new car on the horizon if reports are right, we may see the new car during the festive season this year. of course, there is no official word yet, but spy shots do give us an idea of what to expect. The new Alto is expected to get a refreshed design with a tall-boy stance, tail lamps in square housing. On the inside, too, there should be newer features like keyless entry, semi-digital instrumentation and touchscreen infotainment, at least on the top-spec variants.Hyundai Creta | 13,790 | Breaking into the top-five now, we have first the Hyundai Creta. Selling 13,790 units in June, sales grew by 39 percent on a year-on-year basis from June 2021’s 9,941 units. on a monthly basis as well, the Creta has managed to grow by 25 percent from 10,973 units in May 2022. In May, the Hyundai Creta also placed eighth in the sales chart. The Hyundai Creta has always been the Korean car company’s best-selling car overall and while it continues to retain its top-spot within the company, Tata Motors has managed to overtake it again this year. As for the Hyundai Creta itself, the SUV is available with three engines options on offer. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Then there are two petrol engines on offer. While the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre produces 115 hp of power and 143.8 Nm of torque the 1.4 litre turbo petrol churns out 140 hp of maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, iMT and 7-speed DCT.Tata Nexon | 14,295 | As mentioned earlier, the Tata Nexon has been doing phenomenally well over the past few months. With sales of 14,295 units in June 2022, growth was marginally lower than the May’s 14,614 units. On a yearly basis, however, sales have gone up by 78 percent from 8,033 units in June 2021. This makes it the best-selling SUV in the Indian market again beating the Hyundai Creta by just 325 units. However, the Nexon’s monthly ranking has fallen from number two in May to fourth last month. The Nexon is available with two turbocharged powertrain options. The 1.2-litre petrol is capable of producing 120 hp of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel on the other hand produces 110 hp of power and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission options come in a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT form. Then there is the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max that are powered by 32 kWh and a 40 kWh battery pack respectively. Both the EVs utilise the same 143 PS and 250 Nm electric motor to move the car with ranges of 312 km and 437 km as per the MIDC cycle.Maruti Suzuki Baleno | 16,103 | Coming in at number three is Maruti Suzuki premium hatchback, the Baleno. With sales of 16,103 units last month, sales grew by 10 percent on a year-on-year basis from 14,701 units in June 2021. On a monthly basis, too, the Baleno has grown by 15 percent from 13,970 units sold in May 2022. In May, the Baleno also placed fourth in the sales charts. The Baleno was recently updated with all-new exteriors that give the car a nice new sporty look. the inside of the car has been tweaked as well with the new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system and a number of other features, this biggest of which is the segment-first heads-up display. The Baleno is powered by a single 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 90 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options continue to include a 5-speed manual as standard. The older CVT transmission option however, has been ditched in favour of a 5-speed AMT gearbox. This has been done to increase fuel efficiency by up to 15 percent according to Maruti Suzuki.Maruti Suzuki Swift | 16,213 | In second, this time around is the Maruti Suzuki Swift with sales of 16,213 units. In a month-on-month analysis, the sales of the Swift have grown by 14.7 percent from May’s 14,133 units. On a yearly basis, however, sales seem to have fallen by as much as 9 percent making 17,727 sales in June last year. However, he Maruti Suzuki Swift has consistently been one of Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling cars and has managed to always remain in the top-five space. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by only a single 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 88.5 hp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include both manual and automatic. The Swift was also refreshed just last year with tweaked exteriors and interiors and the updated powertrain.Maruti Suzuki WagonR | 19,190 | And retaining its top position is the Maruti Suzuki WagonR with 19,190 units sold in June 2022. In the month of May, the company sold 16,814 units of the WagonR registering a growth of 14 percent. In a year-on-year analysis, however, sales of the WagonR fell by a marginal 1 percent registering 19,447 units in sales in June 2021. Like most of Maruti Suzuki’s cars, the WagonR, too, was recently updated, but with minor styling tweaks, the most noticeable of which is the front grille and blacked-out alloys. Powering the WagonR are two petrol options. The 1-litre petrol produces 67 hp of maximum power while the 1.2-litre produces 90 hp of maximum power, same as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno and Dzire seeing as how the engines are the same.