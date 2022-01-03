MARKET NEWS

Automobile

Tata Motors outpaces Hyundai in December, becomes second largest carmaker

Passenger vehicle market leaders Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai reported a decline in wholesales in December 2021, although homegrown majors Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra reported growth, amid semiconductor shortage continuing to impact production

January 03, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported a 4 percent fall in wholesales to 1,53,149 units in December 2021 as against 1,60,226 units a year ago. Its December 2021 domestic sales slipped 13 percent to 1,30,869 units as against 1,50,288 units in December 2020.
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors reported a 50 percent jump in total PV sales to 35,299 units in December 2021, becoming second largest seller of passenger vehicles in the domestic market for the first time in close to a decade. It had sold a total of 23,545 units a year ago.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported a drop of 26.6 percent in the total wholesales to 48,933 units as against 66,750 units in December 2020. The company's domestic dispatches dropped 31.8 percent to 32,312 units as against 47,400 units in the same month last year.
Another homegrown player Mahindra & Mahindra also reported a 10 percent rise in its domestic PV sales at 17,722 units last month, against 16,182 units in December 2020. The company reported an 11 percent increase in total sales at 39,157 units in the previous month.
Honda Cars India reported an 8 percent dip in its domestic sales at 7,973 units. It had dispatched 8,638 units in the domestic market in December 2020. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), however, said its domestic wholesales in 2021 grew 26 percent to 89,152 units as against 70,593 units in the January-December period in 2020.
Tags: #(M&M #automobile #carmakers #Hyundai #Indian automobile #Mahindra & Mahindra #maruti #Maruti Suzuki #Tata Motors
first published: Jan 3, 2022 02:03 pm

