Tata Motors outpaces Hyundai in December, becomes second largest carmaker

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported a 4 percent fall in wholesales to 1,53,149 units in December 2021 as against 1,60,226 units a year ago. Its December 2021, domestic sales slipped 13 percent to 1,30,869 units as against 1,50,288 units in December 2020.

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors reported a 50 percent jump in total PV sales to 35,299 units in December 2021, becoming second largest seller of passenger vehicles in the domestic market for the first time in close to a decade. It had sold a total of 23,545 units a year ago.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported a drop of 26.6 percent in the total wholesales to 48,933 units as against 66,750 units in December 2020. The company's domestic dispatches dropped 31.8 percent to 32,312 units as against 47,400 units in the same month last year.

Another homegrown player, Mahindra & Mahindra, also reported a 10 percent rise in its domestic PV sales at 17,722 units last month, against 16,182 units in December 2020. The company reported an 11 percent increase in total sales at 39,157 units in the previous month.