Take a look at 2023 Honda Civic Type R, the 'most powerful model' in 30 years

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

After close to half a year of teasing, Honda has finally unveiled the sixth-generation Civic Type R. The Civic Type R’s fifth generation was launched back in 2017 and a mid-life upgrade was given to it in 2020. Now, as part of the generation upgrade, Honda said that this will be the most powerful Civic Type R in Type R history. (Image: Honda)Starting with the design, the sixth-gen Civic Type R is obviously based on the 11th-gen Civic Hatchback. This car isn’t sold in India and the sedan version, too, has been discontinued due to lack of demand. Over its fifth-gen counterpart, however, the differences are significant. For starters, the hatchback is a lot more understated now. It gets a long bonnet complete with a scoop. There is a new grille on the nose flanked by a new set of headlamps and DRLs. The lower grille has been redesigned as well and the bumper has large air vents to improve air flow to the engine. (Image: Honda)The back of the car, too, sees a lot of change with a new rear profile and new sleek-looking tail lamp units. The back is also where you see the large fixed rear wing, while lower down is a blacked-out diffuser and a triple exhaust setup. (Image: Honda)Moving on to the powertrain, Honda has said that in the Type R’s 30-year history, the new model is going to be the most powerful version yet. Unfortunately, the Japanese company hasn’t given us specifics yet. What we do know is that Honda will be using the same 2-litre turbo-charged engine that powers the outgoing Type R. In its current form, this engine churns out 306 hp of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque between 2,500 rpm and 4,500 rpm. (Image: Honda)Honda, however, has updated the engine for more power, at least, according to the company. So we should see 10-20 hp more. The six-speed manual transmission has been improved as well along with a new rev-matching system. Prior to its unveiling, Honda took the Type R racing at the Suzuki Circuit. With a time of 2 minutes 23.120 seconds, the 2023 Civic Type R broke the track record by 0.873 seconds. The previous record was set by a 2021 Honda Civic Type R GT Limited Edition. (Image: Honda)On the inside, Honda has given the Civic an all-new cabin layout. The iconic red Honda badge remains on the steering wheel, while the seats, carpet and trim get the same red treatment. A digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel, which, in the new +R driving mode, displays all the necessary information. The company’s LogR data logger also provides real-time information on the car’s stats. The more practical bits also come included, such as a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, blind spot monitoring, cruise control, dual-zone air conditioning, airbags, ABS, EBD, and hill-start assist, among others. (Image: Honda)As for India, Honda has retired the Civic nameplate due to low demand and it is unlikely the sedan will come back. The hatchback variant was never introduced here and it is unlikely it ever will be. Details about the pricing will be revealed closer to launch sometime next month. The car will be available in five colour options— Historic Championship White, Rallye Red, Boost Blue, Crystal Black Pearl, and Sonic Grey Pearl. (Image: Honda)