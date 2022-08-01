Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4sport special edition unveiled in Brazil; may arrive in India in 2023

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

India’s car market is primed now to receive the Maruti Suzuki Jimny; the launch hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is expected to make it to the country in 2023. International markets are a different story. In Brazil, for example, the Suzuki has now unveiled a special limited edition Jimny. Christened the Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport, the model is limited to just 100 units and is on sale exclusively in Brazil. (Image: Suzuki Motor)Most design cues remain the same as the standard Jimny, but the 4Sport gets extra offroad-focused embellishments. The most noticeable of these changes is the snorkel that comes out on the passenger side of the bonnet and up the side of the A-pillar. This isn’t all for show. The snorkel allows a water-wading capacity of up to 600 millimeters. In fact, most of the changes are functional and make the SUV tougher in offroad conditions. There are matte black rock sliders to protect the car from bumps and dents. Bumpers on both sides are more offroad-focused now but because of the new skid plates, manoeuvrability takes a hit. The approach angle at the front has been reduced from 37 degrees on the standard Jimny to 31 degrees and the departure angle has gone down to 40 degrees from the standard’s 49 degrees. (Image: Suzuki Motor)Additionally, the 4Sport also gets a new set of Pirelli MTR tyres on 15-inch black alloy rims. These are proper knobby tyres meant for offroad use. Enhancing the Jimny’s offroad capability is a set of four tow hooks (two at the front and two at the rear) highlighted in blue in case the SUV gets stuck. Finally, it also gets a black roof complete with a roof rack and 4Sport stickers to differentiate it from the rest of the Jimnys. (Image: Suzuki Motor)Mechanically, the 4Sport remains unchanged. While we would have liked to see more offroad-biased parts added, the SUV is already known for its offroad prowess. Powering the Jimny Sierra 4Sport is Suzuki’s K-Series 1.5-litre petrol engine. This is mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission and a full 4X4 system with a low-ratio transfer case. As for output figures, the naturally aspirated engine churns out 108 hp of maximum power at 6,000 RPM and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM. (Image: Suzuki Motor)On the inside, changes are purely cosmetic. The car is based on the fully-loaded Sierra trim and you get all the bells and whistles from there. The changes are limited to blue accents around the AC vents and the gear selector, and blue contrast stitching for the upholstery. Other features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with full smartphone connectivity, analogue instrument cluster with a colour MID insert, a multifunction steering wheel with its own blue contrast stitching, keyless entry and flat-bed position that allows the front seats to recline fully. (Image: Suzuki Motor)As for India, even without the official announcement, we know that Maruti Suzuki is planning to bring the Jimny to our shores. We are expecting the larger 5-door variant to be launched first. The car has already been seen testing in Europe. According to reports, the 5-door Jimny was manufactured in India and sent abroad for testing. Measuring 3,850 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and 1,730 mm in height, the Jimny will be just a smidgen longer than the Maruti Suzuki Swift and shorter than the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. (Image: Suzuki Motor)The Indian variant is also expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with mild hybrid tech that produces 103 hp of maximum power and 137 Nm of peak torque. Transmission should come from an option between a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. We are expecting the new 5-door Jimny to be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the 3-door variant which is also expected to go on sale later. When it does arrive, the Jimny will have its work cut out in a market dominated by the likes of the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. (Image: Suzuki Motor)