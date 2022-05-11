Subcompact SUV in Pics | Tata Motors takes wraps off Nexon EV Max starting at Rs 17.74 lakh

Moneycontrol News

Tata Motors launched its all new EV – the Nexon EV Max SUV – on May 11, which starts at Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom price). The existing old Nexon is currently one of the largest selling electric four-wheelers in India. The new Nexon EV Max is powered by a 40.5 kWh battery pack. (Image: Twitter @Tatamotorsev)The Nexon EV Max is available in two variants – XZ+ starting at Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom price) and XZ+ Lux starting at Rs 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom price). (Image: Twitter @Tatamotorsev)Nexon EV Max boasts a range of 437 km under optimal conditions which can vary at least 10 percent in the real world. (Image: Twitter @Tatamotorsev)According to a video released by the company recently, the Nexon EV Max was able to complete a trip from Mumbai to Pune and back without the need to recharge. (Image: Twitter @Tatamotorsev)Nexon EV Max, which can fully charge in 56 minutes, comes loaded with standard features like multi-mode regeneration, four disc brakes, multi-drive modes, wireless charging, cruise control, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and many more. (Image: Twitter @Tatamotorsev)The Nexon EV Max gets a 105kw permanent magnet synchronous AC motor and clocks 250Nm of torque. (Image: Twitter @Tatamotorsev)