Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class unveiled: A glimpse into the electric luxury car's future

1/6 The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class was unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2023 event in Munich, Germany. It provides a close-to-production preview of an upcoming family of vehicles and aligns with the brand's long-term portfolio strategy as it enters the electric and digital age. (Image: Mercedes Benz press kit)

2/6 Platform and Powertrain: The concept is built on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) and features a powertrain derived from the Vision EQXX concept. This all-electric model lineup will serve as entry-level luxury cars for Mercedes-Benz. It showcases advanced electric-drive technology, offering a claimed range of over 750 kilometers and energy efficiency equivalent to less than 12kWh/100 kilometers. (Image: Mercedes press kit)

3/6 Charging Capability: The Concept CLA Class is equipped with an 800V electric architecture that enables 250kW DC fast charging, providing up to 400 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes. The battery options include different cell chemistries, and it boasts a 235hp electric motor with a 2-speed transmission for enhanced efficiency. (Image: Mercedes Benz press kit)

4/6 Exterior Design: The concept's exterior design is futuristic and eye-catching, featuring a distinctive front grille with an illuminated Mercedes emblem, a unique headlamp cluster connected by an LED light band, frameless doors, and sleek lines. The rear end exhibits a coupé-like roofline, flared wheel arches, and a full-width wraparound light bar. (Image: Mercedes Benz press kit)

5/6 Interior and Technology: Inside the Concept CLA Class, a full-width MBUX Superscreen, similar to that of the Vision EQXX, takes center stage. It runs on Mercedes-Benz's new MB.OS operating system and enhances the tech-oriented aesthetics of the cabin. The Superscreen includes turbine-like virtual air vents with physical control interfaces and a floating center armrest with a wireless charger and cupholder. Sustainable nappa leather, ambient lighting, and innovative controls contribute to the interior's premium feel. (Image: Mercedes Benz press kit)