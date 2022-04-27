Mercedes-AMG unveils exclusive A 35 and CLA 35 with Edition 55 package

As the company celebrates its 55th anniversary, Mercedes-AMG has introduced the Edition 55 body packages on two more of its cars. While the package is purely cosmetic, it includes a number of changes and upgrades that span both the exterior as well as the interior of the car. The Edition 55 package can be had on both the hatchback as well as sedan A 35 and on the CLA 35, the four-door-coupe and the Shooting brake can be had with the Edition55 package. Both cars get roughly the same kind of treatment from the Edition 55 package. (Image: Mercedes AMG)

Overall, the exclusive package adds the AMG aerodynamics package as standard. This, according to the manufacturer improves the car’s driving dynamics as well as the performance. Starting at the front, you get to see a new front apron complete with a larger front air splitter. On the side, the sporty nature of the AMG package is enhanced by the side skirt lips and 19-inch multi-spoke alloys that are painted in a matt titanium grey with a high-sheen rim flange. At the rear, again, you see a massive AMG rear wing. (Image: Mercedes AMG)

Lower down, the blade diffuser continues from the standard AMG cars. All of these parts are further accented thanks to the AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package II. These packages paint the splitter, the trim elements in the air intakes, side sill trims and the exterior mirror housings in a gloss black. Further, even the grille, emblems wings, boot lid and tail pipe are all finished in black. The Edition 55 allows for a choice between two body paint options – Cosmos Black Metallic and Digital White Metallic. (Image: Mercedes AMG)

Over to the inside, the first thing that you notice is the red/black theme that runs throughout. The AMG performance seats have been upholstered in the two-tone theme with contrast red stitching around the black leather parts. The steering is wrapped in DINAMICA microfibre and features the Edition 55 badge on the flat bottom. Speaking of the badge, you will see the Edition 55 emblem across the interiors. Then there is the illuminated AMG logo on the door sill panels. And finally, brushed aluminium on the trim elements with the dark Edition 55 design. (Image: Mercedes AMG)

As for the interior features itself, nothing changes. Everything that is available on the standard AMG cars continue to be offered including the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment centre, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable seats with 4-way lumbar support. For audio, you have a 12-speaker 590 Watt Burmester sound system. The MBUX system comes standard fitted with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice command app. Additionally, you also get the company’s own connected car tech called Mercedes Connect. This allows for a number of functionalities including the ability to monitor and set up your car using your smartphone. Other features include the multi-beam LED headlamp which adapt to the traffic situation when driving. The rear LED tail lamps are also adaptive and adjust to the lighting conditions so as not to be too bright when it’s too dark. Sliding panoramic sunroof, cruise control and Thermotronic automatic climate control also comes as standard. (Image: Mercedes AMG)

The powertrain system, too, remains the same as the standard cars. You get the 2-litre turbo-charged four-cylinder engine that produces 306 hp of maximum power at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm. Transmission comes from the company’s 7-step AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT gearbox. Mercedes claims a top speed of 250 km/h with a sprint time from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. The cars also get suspension with adaptive damping which in combination with the AMG Dynamic Select system alters damping to best suit the driving mode you are in. (Image: Mercedes AMG)