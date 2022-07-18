Maruti Suzuki launches new S-Presso in India

Moneycontrol News

Maruti Suzuki on July 18 announced the launch of the new S-Presso with Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle-Start-Stop technology. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)The New S-Presso offers enhanced fuel-efficiency of 25.30 Km/l in Vxi(O)/Vxi+(O) AGS, 24.76 km/l in Vxi/Vxi+ MT and 24.12 km/l in Std/Lxi MT. The new S-PRESSO now has ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirror) in the Vxi+/Vxi+(O) variants. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)Powered by highly efficient and refined Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop technology, the new S-Presso delivers 49kW@5500rpm of power and 89Nm@3500rpm of torque. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)The bold SUVish exterior design of the new S-Presso with commanding drive view, dynamic center console, large cabin space and high ground clearance bring comfort and convenience during driving. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)Packed with safety features like Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Pre-tensioner and force limiter Front seatbelts with Front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors standard in all variants and Electronic Stability program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants, the S-Presso offers a whole new safe driving experience to you and your loved ones. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)The new S-Presso is available in a wide array of color options. It is priced between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Maruti Suzuki)