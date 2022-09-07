Mahindra XUV400 to be unveiled tomorrow: Everything you need to know about the EV SUV

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is all set to unveil its latest all-electric SUV, the XUV400, on September 8. The company has partially revealed the car and there is quite a bit we know and expect so far. The XUV400 is based on the ICE-powered XUV300, and, as such, most of the silhouette should be retained, but will feature its own design cues to tell the SUVs apart. (Image: Mahindra Electric Automobile)As seen from spy images, the XUV400 is expected to be larger than the XUV300 -- at over 4 metres in length. Considering EVs do not bring in the tax concessions from the sub-4m bracket, the XUV400 should get an edge over its current competition, even in the ICE segment. This isn’t expected to change the cabin space, but the boot should be slightly larger. (Video grab: Mahindra Electric Automobile)At the front, there is a new fascia with chunky LED headlamps, with L-shaped DRLs (daytime running lights). Unlike the XUV300, the DRLs do not drop down to the bumper and remain confined to the headlamp units. There is a new front grille, finished with X-patterned black and bronze. At the centre is Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, which is also finished in bronze. Lower down, the bumper is more aggressive and houses the fog lamps, which themselves have more prominent lines. (Video grab: Mahindra Electric Automobile)Moving over to the side, there is very little to distinguish between the 400 and the 300. The character lines seem similar as well as the glass house. The charging port for the EV also sits on the side. At the rear, things change again with a new tail gate design, and wraparound LED tail lamps. (Video grab: Mahindra Electric Automobile)The bronze ‘Twin Peaks’ logo sits in the centre again over the licence plate housing. To round everything out, we should see a new set of alloy wheels as well as a new exclusive paint scheme. (Video grab: Mahindra Electric Automobile)Currently, there aren’t many details about what Mahindra will use to power the XUV400 -- at least none is confirmed by the company. What we do expect, however, is a front-axle mounted electric motor that is capable of churning out 150 hp. There are two battery options to choose from: Standard and Long Range. Since the SUV will go up primarily against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, we can expect range figures to be somewhere in the same vicinity of 400-450 km on a single charge for the long-range battery. (Video grab: Mahindra Electric Automobile)The Tata Nexon EV Max, for context, is powered by a 40.5 kWh battery pack that allows for an ARAI-certified range of 437 km on a single charge. As for charging time, we will have to wait and see what technology Mahindra uses, but again, for context, the Nexon EV Max can be charged 0-80 percent in 56 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast-charger. (Video grab: Mahindra Electric Automobile)As for features, we can expect an updated infotainment system that shows more EV- specific data. We could see an 8-inch infotainment screen as well as a digital instrument cluster. The XUV400 could also see the implementation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for added safety. The Mahindra XUV700 already comes with ADAS, so implementing it into the EV shouldn’t be much trouble. This could further give it an edge over the Tata Nexon EV. (Video grab: Mahindra Electric Automobile)Speaking of competition, the Tata Nexon EV isn’t the only rival that the XUV400 will see. While the Nexon EV Max will be its primary rival, the XUV400 will also see competition from the likes of the MG ZS EV as well as the Hyundai Kona EV. (Video grab: Mahindra Electric Automobile)Finally, for pricing, the Mahindra XUV400 is expected to carry a sticker around the Rs 15-20 lakh mark. Its competition, the Nexon EV Prime and Max start at Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 18.34 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona EV, on the other hand, start at Rs 21.99 lakh and Rs 23.84 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. (Video grab: Mahindra Electric Automobile)