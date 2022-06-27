Mahindra Scorpio-N finally launched, starts at Rs 11.99 lakh

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has been developing the new Scorpio for a long time, and today, after numerous leaks, the company has finally launched the SUV as the Scorpio-N. The Scorpio-N is all set to go on sale alongside the current-gen Scorpio, renaming the latter to Scorpio Classic. This positions the Scorpio obviously above the Scorpio Classic but also just under the XUV700, a space left virtually unfulfilled since the XUV500 was taken off the market. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)The Scorpio-N dons a bold new design. Of course, the boxy silhouette and butch stance from its predecessors continue to be part of the SUV, but there is a more upmarket and premium feel that is exuded from the Scorpio-N. Take the front for example: A set of sleek headlamps flank a rather aggressive-looking grille complete with six chrome slats. The DRLs find a new mounting place lower down on the bumper and around the fog lamps. The new Twin Peaks logo also makes its way to the Scorpio-N. The Scorpio’s sharp lines have been smoothened out on the Scorpio-N and the black cladding is slimmer and well executed. The shoulder line kicks up nice and smoothly at the C-pillar and there is a new set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloys as well. Off the rear, you see a tweaked tail gate. The tail lamps are new as well. Similarities still remain in the fact that these are stacked like the current-gen Scorpio, but the housing is new and the lighting elements are now LED. Lower down on the bumper is the new as well with a chunky looking matte black panel finished off with a sleek skid plate. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)Over on the inside, an all-new dashboard layout makes itself apparent finished in a two-tone black and brown with silver highlights as garnish. The centre of the dash features a large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen complete with the company’s latest Adrenox connected car tech. This will allow for features like remote engine start-stop, climate control and other things to be controlled using the phone. The SUV also gets a 12-speaker Sony sound system, two USB ports, a manual parking lever, cup holders, and dual-zone climate control. Behind the multi-function steering wheel sits a digital instrument cluster. There are plenty of features to talk about with the new Scorpio-N. The top-spec variants will come complete with things like hill descent control, traction control, multiple drive modes, parking sensors, LED cabin lighting, rear AC vents and blower controls as well as a rear USB port. The Scorpio-N is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater layouts, the former of which is limited to the top-spec Z8L (6S) variant. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)Powering the Scorpio-N is an option between Mahindra’s mStallion petrol and the Gen II mHawk diesel engine. It is worth noting that both engine options come with both transmission options, the 6-speed manual and the 6-speed automatic. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol is capable of producing 200 hp of maximum power. When paired with the manual gearbox, torque output is measured at 370 Nm and when paired with the automatic transmission, torque measures 380 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel on the other hand is available in two states of tune. The first is capable of producing 172 hp of maximum power. Paired with the manual transmission, peak torque measures 370 Nm and 400 Nm when paired with the automatic transmission. Another lower powered diesel produces 130 hp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the Scorpio-N also gets the 4XPLOR, a terrain selection paired with the shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system. Normal, Snow, Mud and Sand are the four different terrain modes that can selected using the rotary knob. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)Bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N are set to begin on July 30 and test drives are set to start on July 5 across 30 cities in the country. For now, Mahindra has only announced prices for the manual transmission variants starting at Rs 11.99 lakh for the entry-level Z2 going up to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top-spec Z8L. Pricing for the automatic variants as well as the 4-wheel-drive variants will be announced on July 21. Keep in mind, however, that these are only introductory prices and will be applicable to only the first 25,000 bookings. As for competition, rivals in the list include the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Astor. Expect deliveries to begin during the festival season this year. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)