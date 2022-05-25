Mahindra Scorpio-N exteriors unveiled: Launch scheduled for June 27

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio has been in development for a long, long time now and the company has finally taken the wraps off the SUV, but only for the exteriors. Fortunately, Mahindra also confirmed when the Scorpio is set to be commercially launched, so we have something to finally look forward to. Initially codenamed Z101, Mahindra has now christened the new SUV the Scorpio-N. Mahindra has also announced that the Scorpio will go on sale alongside the current-gen Scorpio which will then be called Scorpio Classic. This would essentially position the Scorpio-N just above the Scorpio Classic and below the XUV700. This basically means lower trim levels of Scorpio-N could overlap with the higher trim levels of current-gen Scorpio, whereas higher trim levels could be in line with the lower trim levels of the XUV700. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)The Scorpio-N finally dropped its camouflage to showcase a bold new design. Of course, the boxy silhouette and butch stance from its predecessors continue to be part of the SUV, but there is a more upmarket and premium feel that is exuded from the Scorpio-N. Take the front for example: A new set of sleeker headlamps flanks a rather aggressive looking grille complete with six chrome slates. The DRLs find a new mounting place now on the bumper around the foglamps. The new Twin Peaks logo also makes its way to the new Scorpio-N. The Scorpio’s sharp lines have been smoothened out on the Scorpio-N and the black cladding is slimmer and well executed. The shoulder line kicks up nice and smoothly at the C-pillar and there is a new set of machine-cut alloys as well. There aren’t any pictures currently for the rear of the Scorpio-N, but the teasers reveal an upright tailgate and vertical tail lamps just like the current-gen Scorpio. This time around, however, we can expect LEDs to be used instead of the conventional bulbs. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)Commenting on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The All-New Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again. With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible’. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers.” (Image: auto.mahindra.com)Moving on to the interiors, again, no pictures have been officially released. Spy images are a plenty, however, and a more recent sighting gives us a gist of what to expect. An all-new dashboard layout seems to be on the cards finished in a two-tone black and brown with silver highlights as garnish. The centre of the dash features a large touchscreen infotainment screen flanked by the AC vents and switches below. The SUV also gets two USB ports, a manual parking lever, cup holders, dual-zone climate control. Behind the multi-function steering wheel, the spy shot also confirms a digital instrument cluster. There are plenty of features to talk about with the new Scorpio. We are expecting things like hill descent control, traction control, multiple drive modes, parking sensors, LED cabin lighting, rear AC vents and blower controls as well as a rear USB port. The Scorpio-N will get be available in a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout which means either a bench or two captain seats for the middle row. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. further added, “The All-New Scorpio-N is an important vehicle for Mahindra, set to redefine the SUV segment in India. Our newest SUV is laden with advanced technology and will offer spirited performance and superior driving dynamics. It is built on a new body-on-frame platform. This tough yet sophisticated SUV has been engineered and designed by our young, enthusiastic, and energetic teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai.” (Image: auto.mahindra.com)The new Scorpio-N is expected to be powered by the same powertrain options as the XUV700. The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol on the XUV is capable of 200 PS of power, whereas the 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel comes in two states of tune, 155 PS and 185 PS. However, it is likely that Mahindra will tune these engines a little lower and you could see output figures closer to that of the Mahindra Thar which also use these engines. Both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options should be available and we are also expecting a full-blown 4X4 drive system to be available on the higher trim levels. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)As mentioned earlier, the new Scorpio-N will go on sale alongside the current-gen Scorpio, so we will see an upward revision of prices. Considering the premium-ness of the new Scorpio-N, we can expect prices to start at roughly the Rs 10 lakh mark. Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch the new Scorpio-N on June 27. As for rivalry, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Astor at its price point. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)