Kia India opens booking for EV6; here's all you need to know about the all-electric crossover

Moneycontrol News

Kia India has commenced bookings for its first electric vehicle, the EV6, in the country. Built on a dedicated EV platform—the electric-global modular platform (E-GMP), the EV6 marks the beginning of Kia's EV journey in the country. (Source: Kia)The new electric offering will go on sale on June 2, 2022. Only 100 units of EV6, which comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), would be available for sale in India this year. (Source: Kia)Customers can book EV6 with a token amount of Rs 3 lakh exclusively through 15 select dealerships across 12 cities. Customers can also book the all-electric offering online on the company’s website. (Source: Kia)"The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater to not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said. On a single full charge, the car can travel up to 528 kilometres and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, according to the statement. (Source: Kia)The vehicle can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger. It comes with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system (in select trims), panoramic sunroof, multiple drive modes, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist and over 60 connected features. (Source: Kia)The powerful all-electric motor's 605 Nm torque gives instantaneous acceleration, while a low center of gravity offers race-car like handling, making the EV6 an absolute pleasure to drive. (Source: Kia)Kia Connect with more than 60 inspirational features keeps EV6 connected with you wherever you are. It makes driving more convenient with access to the full range of communication, information, and entertainment at any time, the company said. (Source: Kia)With 800V ultra-high-speed charging capability, the Kia EV6 takes as little as 18 minutes (with 350kw charger) to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent. (Source: Kia)A minimalistic yet hi-tech driver-centric cockpit offers the most immersive experience through design, intuitive technologies, and sustainable elements. (Source: Kia)The Kia EV6 has two 12.3-inch curved displays—main touchscreen and a driver display unit. The front seats recline at the press of a button to a zero-gravity position to give maximum relaxation to the occupant. (Source: Kia)The fully electric Kia EV6 lets you take in more of the world outside, and spend less time scanning screens and dials. (Source: Kia)The Kia EV6 is packed with more than 10 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features like forward collision avoidance assist (FCA), lane-keep assist (LKA), eight airbags, and more. (Source: Kia)