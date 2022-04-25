India's upcoming EVs in 2022: From Tata Tiago to Mercedes-Benz EQS

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

While more and more electric cars are already being developed for the world, India has been too slow to catch up. This year is different, however, and EVs have been gaining popularity not slowly and steadily but at an increasing pace. This growth can be attributed to a number of factors including the skyrocketing fuel prices, but mostly the determination to save the planet from inevitable doom. Electric vehicles will help offset the carbon emissions that are released by ICEs and there will come a day when internal combustion engines will only be found in the museum of the collector’s garage. For now, we are still getting there, so we have compiled a list of all the electric cars that are expected to be launched in 2022. (Image: Volvo Cars)Starting off with the Tiago EV, Indian automaker Tata Motors already has the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV in their lineup. The Tiago will be their entry-level hatchback and will likely be powered by the same motor as the Tigor EV. This means while performance should be roughly the same, the Tiago EV will undercut the Tigor EV so as to provide customers with a cheaper option in the EV segment. The Tiago EV is expected to be powered by a 26 kWh battery pack which in turn powers an electric motor that produces 74 hp of maximum power and 170 Nm of torque. While the Tigor EV is currently the cheapest EV in Tata’s lineup starting at Rs 11.99 lakh, the Tiago EV should get a starting price tag of somewhere near the Rs 8-10 lakh mark. In terms of equipment, expect roughly the same features list as what is available on the ICE Tiago, but with a few updates to keep things fresh and futuristic. As for range, the Tiago EV is expected to be capable of roughly 310 km on a single charge. (Image: Tata Motors)Moving slightly higher up the ladder, the Tata Altroz should also get an electrified form thanks to its ALFA modular platform underpinnings. This platform is compatible with electrification, so a few changes should see the Altroz turn electric fairly easily. The Altroz EV was first showcased back at the 2019 Geneva Show. Powering the Altroz EV should be the same electric powertrain that currently does duty on the Nexon EV. This means a 30.2 kWh battery pack will provide power to a 129 hp electric motor that produces 245 Nm of torque. As for features, again, all of the features from the ICE Altroz should make its way to the EV variant as well. However, there could be upgrades in the form of connected car tech allowing for a more seamless integration of your EV with your smartphone. This should allow for features such as charging history, battery level as well as nearest compatible charging stations. As for pricing, we expect the Tata Altroz EV to start somewhere near the Rs 11 lakh mark. Considering the premium hatchback EV was first expected to be launched back in 2021, 2022 could be the year we finally see it. (Image: Tata Motors)First presented at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Mahindra eKUV100 has already been spotted testing multiple times and most of the times without camouflage. Obviously, the electrified version of the KUV100 NXT, the eKUV100 has had its set of teething problems. It seems likely this will be the year the EV SUV finally makes it to the market, but according to media reports, the new Avatar is likely to be called e20 considering the KUV did not see much success. In terms of design, aside from accents, there shouldn’t be major design changes to the eKUV100. It will remain largely true to the model showcased at the Auto Expo which itself stays true to its ICE counterpart. Mahindra also seems to be targeting a range of at least 250 km. And with a price of sub-Rs 10 lakh, the eKUV100 could be the cheapest EV in the market when its launched. This will drastically undercut Mahindra’s main rival in the UV segment, the Tata Nexon EV by a large margin, if you are willing to overlook the range. Mahindra is also all set to unveil its dedicated EV platform and will see three new dedicated EVs being unveiled in July this year. (Image: Mahindra)We already know that Tata has been working on a long range variant of the Nexon EV. The current Nexon is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery pack which, according to ARAI, achieves a range of 312 km under ideal conditions. The larger 40 kWh battery which is expected to be used in the long range variant will then allow for a total of 400 km in range. In real world conditions, this means a range of roughly 300 km, 100 km more than the current Nexon. Now, because of the bigger battery, the boot space in the Nexon is expected to go down from the current 350 litres. The spare tyre could be given a miss and replaced by a tyre repair kit to allow for weight savings in addition to the space savings in boot. What we can expect is also a slightly lengthier list of features for the Nexon EV long range. This includes adjustable regeneration, an electronic stability program, disc brakes for the rear wheels, ventilated seats, cruise control, etc. As for design, there should be any changes to differentiate the two variants save for maybe a new set of alloy wheels. In terms of pricing, there will be an obvious upward revision to about Rs 17 lakh. The current price of the Nexon EV for reference starts at Rs 14.24 lakh. (Image: Tata Motors)The Hyundai Kona Electric was first launched in India back in 2019 and also became the first electric car to grace our markets from a mainstream manufacturer. In 2020, however, the Kona Electric received its first facelift internationally. The car is now bound for our shores once again and this means a host of changes and upgrades. For starters, the Kona Electric receives a new design complete with an overhauled front fascia. The front grille has been removed now and the Kona looks like the EV it was born to be. Headlamps have been sharpened and the cladding has been toned down with body coloured wheel arches and a new set of alloys. Mechanically, the Kona will remain unchanged. The current Kona in India is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery paired with a 136 hp motor providing a range of 304 km on a single charge. Globally, however, the SUV also gets a larger 64 kWh battery pack paired with a 204 hp motor. This variant allows for a total range of 483 km. Whether Hyundai decides to bring in this variant is yet to be seen but we should be able to see the interior updates similar to the international spec Kona. (Image: Hyundai)Another EV to come out of Hyundai garage is the Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 5 is built on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard architecture. This platform will spearhead most Hyundai’s future EVs as well, but let’s concentrate on the Ioniq for now. In terms of design, the Ioniq 5 sports a proper retro theme from the 80’s with clear lines, curves in all the right places and boxy headlamps units made of LEDs instead of halogen bulbs. The Ioniq has been spotted testing in India a number of times and it is likely Hyundai will bring the EV in as a completely built unit. Additionally, only the one fully loaded variant will be making it to the Indian market. Internationally, the Ioniq gets two battery pack options – 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh - both of which in turn receive RWD and AWD models. The RWD powertrain is a single electric motor than produces 169 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The AWD on the other hand is a dual-motor setup, one at each axle that together churn out 306 hp of maximum power and 605 Nm of peak torque. According to the WLTP cycle, the smaller battery pack is capable of a total range of 385 km while the larger pack can complete 481 km on a single charge. (Image: Hyundai)The Kia EV6, like the Ioniq 5 is built on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard architecture and because of this, most of the mechanicals remain the same. The Kia EV6, internationally, gets a total of five variants. Like the Ioniq 5, this consists of two battery packs and two engine variants. The smaller 58 kWh pack can be paired to a single RWD motor that produces 170 hp of power or to a dual AWD motor that produces 235 hp of maximum power. The larger 77.4 kWh battery can also be mated to the single RWD motor to produce 229 hp or to the dual AWD motor producing 325 hp of maximum power. The Kia EV6 also has a GT variant – the variant which is expected to make it to India. In this form, the larger battery pack is paired with the AWD motor which in turn churns out 585 hp of maximum power and 740 Nm of peak torque. While so much is similar between the Ioniq and the EV6, the exteriors are only that much more different. Where the Ioniq 5 sports its funky retro hatch design, the Kia EV6 dons a sporty attire complete with a clamshell bonnet and slick curves ending in an upturned boot-lid spoiler. The Kia EV6 is also positioned as a more premium EV between the two cars and should see a price tag of somewhere near the Rs 60 lakh mark. (Image: Kia)While the Swedish brand is yet to officially announce the price of the upcoming XC40 Recharge, we know that the car is expected to be launched sometime in July this year. What we also know is that the Recharge is expected to be priced at around the Rs 75 lakh mark. Now, while this does make it an expensive offering, the fact remains that the SUV will have no direct rivals in terms of its price. The Kia EV6 will come close but it will undercut the Recharge by a fair margin. On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace are too expensive to compare here. The XC40 Recharge employs a 78 kWh battery pack that powers two electric motors, one at each axle. Combined, the power figure stands at 408 hp and the torque output stands at 600 Nm. The SUV has already been launched internationally and has now seen its first facelift as well. Luckily, Volvo is bringing us the facelifted version, and while most of the car remains the same as earlier, there are some mild styling updates such as newer upholstery, new trims and new wheels. (Image: Volvo Cars)Based on the 3 Series’ CLAR structure, the BMW i4 isn’t a grounds-up EV, but is essentially built around an existing ICE architecture. What makes the i4 special, however, is that upon launch, it will take the crown as the longest-range EV in India. Internationally, the i4 gets two variants, i.e., two powertrain options. The top-spec i4 M50 xDrive is powered by a 80.7 kWh battery pack paired with a dual motor setup that churns out 544 hp of power and 795 Nm of torque. The base spec eDrive 40, on the other hand is what we will get to see on Indian streets, just like the recently launched iX SUV. This variant gets the same battery pack but is mated to a single RWD motor that produces 340 hp and 430 Nm. This allows for a total range of 590 km according to the WLTP cycle. In terms of design, the i4 resembles the 4 Series Gran Coupe with its own set of EV specific touches like a blank grille and blue accents which seems to be the trend these days. When launched, the BMW i4 will not have any direct rival, but we can expect a price of around the Rs 1 lakh mark. The sedan EV is all set for its debut on April 28 with a price announcement expected sometime around May. (Image: BMW)And finally, the cream of the crop, the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan. Set to come to India sometime towards the end of the year and will be the company’s flagship EV when launched. It is expected to be available in two trims – EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC. Powering the base spec 450+ is a single RWD motor that produces 328 hp of power and 568 Nm of torque. The top-spec 580 4MATIC on the other hand is powered by two electric motors that combined churn out 516 hp of maximum power and 855 Nm of peak torque. The EQS is loaded to the brim with technology. The top-spec trim gets the hyperscreen, an all-glass dashboard complete with three displays that seamlessly flow into each other. While the conventional instrument cluster and infotainment system are present, the third display sits in front of the passenger allowing them to control the entertainment needs of the car. The biggest news about the EQS, however, is that it will be locally assembled at Mercedes’ Chakan facility allowing for fairly lower prices when compared to full imports. (Image: Mercedes)