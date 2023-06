1/9 Volvo India unveils the C40 Recharge EV in the Indian market on June 14. It will be the manufacturer's second electric vehicle in India.

2/9 The Volvo C40 Recharge EV is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

3/9 Other notable features include a 13-speaker, Harmon Kardon music system with a 600W digital amplifier, automatic climate control, cruise control, and an air purifier.

4/9 On the exterior, the Volvo C40 Recharge EV will receive all-LED lighting

5/9 Powering the C40 Recharge EV is a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery and a single motor, producing a peak power of 232 hp and a max torque of 420 Nm.

6/9 It has a top speed of 180 kmph. Another single-motor version is also available with an 82 kWh battery.

7/9 The 69 kWh battery offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 460 km, while the 82 kWh battery offers a certified range of 515 km.

8/9 It is available with safety features such as a 360-degree parking camera, blind spot detection, emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and cross-traffic alert.