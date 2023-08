1/5 TVS Motor Company launched the brand-new electric scooter X in Dubai on August 23.The TVS X is intended to revolutionise the electric scooter market, with a starting price of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and deliveries set to begin in November. Initially, deliveries will be limited to Bengaluru but will be available in 15 other locations by the end of this year. (Image: TVS)

The XLETON platform serves as the foundation for the scooter. A capacious 19-litre utility box provides adequate storage for riders' daily storage needs. The TVS X has a well-balanced riding position, with a ground clearance of 175mm and a rider seat height of 770mm.

The scooter comes with both portable and quick charger choices, as well as two types of chargers: a 950W off-board charger and a 3000W wall charger. TVS claims that the battery may be fully charged in 3 hours and 40 minutes.

Hill Hold Control is standard on the TVS X electric scooter. This feature stops the scooter from rolling backwards on slanted surfaces, increasing rider confidence and safety during hill starts. It also has a versatile screen that functions as an entertainment centre, allowing users to watch reels, watch videos, listen to music, and even play games.