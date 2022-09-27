In Pics | Top-10 hatchbacks under Rs 5.5 lakh

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

The festival season is here and that in the case of many families means a new vehicle. If you’re in the market for a budget four-wheeler, we compiled a list of hatchbacks that you could look at. Budget hatchbacks can be a great choice for someone who has just learnt to drive, given the lower starting price. They are also decent for small families and are some of the best for urban environments. The smaller size means you are able to squeeze through narrower roads more easily as well as park in tighter areas. Here’s our list of hatchbacks that fall under Rs 5.5 lakh. Remember, these are all starting prices and the top-spec models cost a bit more. But thanks to the festive season, you could check out at your local dealerships if they have any exclusive discounts going on.Maruti Suzuki Alto| Rs 3.39 lakh | Kicking things off is India’s most affordable car, the Maruti Suzuki Alto. The iconic three-cylinder F8 796cc powerplant doing the honours under the Alto’s hood has been in service for 40 years now. There is talk, however, that this engine will be scrapped and along with that the Alto, too, will see the end the road. That’s not a reason to dismiss the car, however. The Alto still churns out 48 hp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 69 Nm at 3,500 rpm. Even with this, the car is more than capable of ferrying you and your loved ones around. The Alto’s 3,445 mm length and 1,490 mm width also allows you to park in extremely tight spaces, allowing you the freedom to stop closer to your destination than would be the case otherwise. The Alto comes with a decent list of interior creature comforts including a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry and central door locking. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)Datsun redi-GO | Rs 3.97 lakh | While production of the Datsun redi-GO has stopped, the company has assured us that after-sales services will continue to be available. The small car comes second on our list priced at Rs 3.97 lakh but despite the aggressive pricing did not manage to garner decent sales numbers. The Datsun is a fairly good car in its own right, however, powered by two engine options. The 0.8-litre engine produces 54 hp of maximum power and 71 Nm of peak torque while the bigger 1-litre unit churns out 68 hp and 91 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. The redi-GO was updated very recently with newer exteriors that gave it more aggressive looks. On the inside, it boasts an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports voice recognition, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety-wise, you get dual airbags, ABS and EBD and a reverse camera. (Image: Datsun)Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 | Rs 3.99 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was reintroduced just last month and is being sold alongside the standard Alto. As mentioned earlier, the 800cc engine from the standard Alto is being put to pasture and the new K10 will serve as a replacement once that happens. The new Alto K10 is based on the new Heartect platform and as such doesn’t look like its predecessor except maybe for the small-car factor. It gets an all-new design that looks somewhat cute. Large headlamps with a large grille give it an almost Swift-like look. The car is short and the C-pillar at the rear is raked gently to look sportier than before. The K10 also comes powered by the 1-litre three-cylinder engine that comes standard in most of the other Maruti Suzuki cars. This produces 67 hp of power and 89 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The interiors get upgrades too. There is the new 7-inch infotainment system and power windows at the front, a new steering wheel design with audio and phone call controls mounted to it, and a digital instrument borrowed from the S-Presso. The new Alto is priced at just Rs 3.99 lakh. This also means that while the car is cheap, there are a few features that will still not be available to keep costs in check. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)Datsun GO | Rs 4.02 lakh | The Datsun GO is also on its way out of the Indian market and this means limited stocks. You might have to visit your local dealership to see if it is still available in your city since production stopped some time ago. The latest model to launch was in 2020 but Datsun hasn’t had much success in the market despite some fairly good-looking four-wheelers. The Go hatchback was launched at an introductory price of Rs 3.99 lakh. Part of the upgrade was the move to BS-VI norms. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder comfortably churns out 68 hp of maximum power and 104 Nm of peak torque. While a 5-speed manual gearbox came standard, the Datsun Go also got a CVT automatic gearbox which upped the maximum power available to 77 hp. The Go and its MPV cousin the Go+ were the only two cars in the segment to feature CVT transmissions. Features were worthwhile, too, with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 14-inch alloy wheels and another unique feature to the segment called Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC). The Datsun Go is now priced at Rs 4.02 lakh and if you’re lucky to find one at your dealership, you may be able to get a discount on your new car. (Image: Datsun)Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Rs 4.25 lakh | So far on the list, the Alto K10 was the only car that was not facing the end of its run. Here on out, you don’t have to search too much as all of these cars will remain in the line-up at least for the foreseeable future, starting with the S-Presso. Maruti Suzuki classifies this as an SUV. Sure, with the kind of design and tall stance, it could pose as one, but the S-Presso is, for all intents and purposes, a hatchback. The front gets a tall nose with upright headlamps, muscular styling and lines across the side of the vehicle and the rear falls steeply as well. The smaller rim sizes however, belie its SUV persona and a slightly bigger size would have looked better. The S-Presso is powered by Marti’s staple 1-litre unit that has also been planted into the new Alto K10. This three-cylinder makes 67 hp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm, the same as in the Alto. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT automatic gearbox. The S-Presso also gets a number of features including reverse parking sensors, electrically adjustable ORVMs and an air purifier on some of the higher variants. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)Renault Kwid | Rs 4.64 lakh | The 2022 Renault Kwid was launched this year with just mild refreshments to the cosmetics. These include new upholstery, wheel caps and decals on the Climber variant. The Renault Kwid gets two engine options to choose from. The entry-level engine is a 0.8-litre unit that produces 54 hp of maximum power and 72 Nm of torque that can be availed with only the 5-speed manual transmission option. The bigger 1-litre engine on the other hand produces 68 hp of maximum power and 91 Nm of torque. Along with the 5-speed manual gearbox, this variant can also be optioned with an AMT transmission. The insides are fleshed out as well. An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, there is a digital instrument cluster and a reverse parking camera for some of the top trims. Safety is well thought of, too, with dual airbags at the front, seatbelts with pyrotech and load limiters as standard, ABS, EBD and seatbelt reminders. The Renault Kwid is the funkiest looking car in this list aside from the S-Presso and comes with its own two-tone paint job. This was done to attract the younger generation which Renault said was its target audience for the Kwid. (Image: Renault)Maruti Suzuki Celerio | Rs 5.25 lakh | Obviously, Maruti Suzuki has a foothold in the small car segment considering the number of small cars in its stable. This is reinforced with the Celerio. Positioned as a hatchback in Maruti Suzuki’s books, the Celerio is sold through the company’s Arena dealership network and sits above the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Alto K10 in both pricing as well as equipment. The Celerio is powered by the same engine as the S-Presso and Alto K10. The 1-litre unit is capable of producing 67 hp of maximum power and 89 Nm of peak torque. The car was updated in November 2021 with an all-new design underpinned by the Heartect platform. It is bigger than the Alto K10, but not by much. Compared to the older model, the Celerio’s front is smoother with large oval-looking headlamps, a new grille with a chrome strip that runs the width of it and a new sculpted bumper with contrasting black trims around the fog lamps. On the inside you see the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, faux-aluminium trim on the steering wheel, centre console and AC vents. The digital cluster is also the same as the other two cars we spoke about above. There are other features, too, for the top trims such as keyless entry, voice recognition, push-button start/stop and steering mounted controls. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)Maruti Suzuki Ignis | Rs 5.35 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is one of the other funky cars on this list complete with its own SUV styling on a hatchback. This car, however, sells through Maruti’s premium Nexa brand of dealerships and comes in a number of stylish paint options including three two-tone schemes. In terms of design, the Ignis gets a high squared nose complete with blocky headlamps and U-shaped DRLs, faux skid plates, a tall-boy stance and black wheel arches and side skirts. Powering the Ignis is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that churns out 81 hp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options, as always, include a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. The Ignis does well on the interiors as well with a stylishly done up cabin, a touchscreen infotainment display, semi-digital instrument cluster, rear parking camera, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop and steering-mounted audio controls, apart from boasting alloy rims. Safety features include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, speed-sensing door autolock and ISOFIX child seat anchors. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)Tata Tiago | Rs 5.39 lakh | Next on the list is the Tata Tiago priced at Rs 5.39 lakh. This is Tata’s smallest car at the moment and sits just below the Tata Tigor sedan. The Tiago makes a sporty design statement with sleek headlamps that flow seamlessly into the grille. The front bumper is sculpted well and is flanked by the fog lamps that also house the DRLs. The rear, on the other hand, seems to be fairly plain with a single chrome strip garnish at the bottom of the tailgate. There is a set of dual-tone alloy rims, however, to add its final bit of sportiness. Powering the Tiago is the 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder engine that delivers 86 hp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. This is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT automatic transmission. The Tiago is also available in a CNG variant called Tiago iCNG. This gets the same petrol engine which develops 73.4 hp and 95 Nm when run in CNG mode. On the inside, you get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display developed exclusively by Harman and comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering wheel-mounted controls and an 8-speaker sound system. (Image: Tata Motors)Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | Rs 5.43 lakh | And finally, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. We could have put the Santro on this list as well, but the hatch was discontinued in May this year. The Grand i10 Nios now serves as Hyundai’s entry-level hatchback and is priced at Rs 5.43 lakh. Design-wise, the i10 is fairly decent with a large grille up front flanked by LED DRLs, a short swooping hood and an angular bumper. A side view of the car gives off a sporty aesthetic complete with alloy wheels and a blacked-out C-pillar which gives the roof a floating effect. Powering the Grand i10 Nios is an option between two petrol engines. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Kappa petrol produces 83 hp of power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. The 1-litre turbo petrol, on the other hand, churns out 100 hp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful powerplant on this list. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. On the features front, the i10 is available with three interior options that allow for different paint schemes as well as accent colours. It also gets the usual touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster and steering-mounted audio controls. (Image: Hyundai)