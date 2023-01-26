In Pics | Porsche Vision 357 marks 75 years of automakers, a tribute to the first car 356

1/9

Porsche has released Vision 357 to celebrate the automaker’s 75 years. In 1948, Ferry Porsche realized his dream of a sports car and with his team, he produced the Porsche 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster. Porsche Vision 357 concept is influenced by the 356. (Image: Porsche)Porsche Vision 357 represents outstanding sports car performance. It is built on the technology platform of the 368 kW (500 PS; 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Fuel consumption combined (WLTP) 13.2 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined (WLTP) 299 g/km) 718 Cayman GT4 RS. (Image: Porsche)The naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine theoretically draws 368 kW (500 PS) from 4 litres of displacement, which produces 493 hp of peak power. The high-speed mid-engine would be designed for operation with e-fuels. (Image: Porsche)The A-pillars of the Porsche Vision 357 are black and visually unite the side window surfaces into a single unit. This DLO (daylight opening) graphic resembles the visor of a helmet. (Image: Porsche)Like all current Porsche models, the Vision 357 features a four-point light signet in front. The round design of the headlights is also a throwback to the characteristic lights of the 356. (Image: Porsche)There are also parallels in the paintwork: the two-tone concept with Ice Grey Metallic and Grivola Grey Metallic in the nether regions of the front end hearkens back to the grey tones. (Image: Porsche)The 20-inch wheels are made of magnesium and are equipped with aerodynamically advantageous carbon fiber hubcaps and central locks. (Image: Porsche)The Porsche Vision 357, designed by the Style Porsche Team, has process air intakes positioned high behind the driver- and passenger-side windows. (Image: Porsche)The Vision 357 will highlight the 75 years of Porsche “Driven by Dreams” at the Volkswagen Group's "DRIVE" Forum in Berlin, which opened with an exclusive evening event on January 25. The exhibition will be open to the public from January 27 and the Porsche Vision 357 will be on exhibit until mid-February. (Image: Porsche)