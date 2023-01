1/9 Porsche has released Vision 357 to celebrate the automaker’s 75 years. In 1948, Ferry Porsche realized his dream of a sports car and with his team, he produced the Porsche 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster. Porsche Vision 357 concept is influenced by the 356. (Image: Porsche)

2/9 Porsche Vision 357 represents outstanding sports car performance. It is built on the technology platform of the 368 kW (500 PS; 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Fuel consumption combined (WLTP) 13.2 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined (WLTP) 299 g/km) 718 Cayman GT4 RS. (Image: Porsche)

3/9 The naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine theoretically draws 368 kW (500 PS) from 4 litres of displacement, which produces 493 hp of peak power. The high-speed mid-engine would be designed for operation with e-fuels. (Image: Porsche)

4/9 The A-pillars of the Porsche Vision 357 are black and visually unite the side window surfaces into a single unit. This DLO (daylight opening) graphic resembles the visor of a helmet. (Image: Porsche)

5/9 Like all current Porsche models, the Vision 357 features a four-point light signet in front. The round design of the headlights is also a throwback to the characteristic lights of the 356. (Image: Porsche)

6/9 There are also parallels in the paintwork: the two-tone concept with Ice Grey Metallic and Grivola Grey Metallic in the nether regions of the front end hearkens back to the grey tones. (Image: Porsche)

7/9 The 20-inch wheels are made of magnesium and are equipped with aerodynamically advantageous carbon fiber hubcaps and central locks. (Image: Porsche)

8/9 The Porsche Vision 357, designed by the Style Porsche Team, has process air intakes positioned high behind the driver- and passenger-side windows. (Image: Porsche)