In Pics | New cars set for launch in July 2022

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are set to dominate new car launches in July, a month in which one luxury sedan is also set to make its debut. Toyota has already managed to kick things off with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was co-developed with Maruti Suzuki, whose own mid-size SUV is set to hit the roads this months. Electric Vehicles continue to enter the Indian market and there is a little something for the budget-oriented car buyer as well. (Image: Toyota)Maruti Suzuki Vitara | The most anticipated new launch of this month is the mid-sized SUV manufactured by Maruti Suzuki which is expected to be named Vitara, based on the Toyota Hyryder. The new Vitara is based on the same Global-C architecture that underlines some of Suzuki’s other cars like the S-Cross, Brezza and even the international Grand Vitara. The biggest draw for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara will be the mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options. The mild hybrid will be powered by the Maruti Suzuki K15C 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 103 PS of maximum power and 137 Nm of peak torque. The strong hybrid will be powered by the 1.5-litre Toyota TNGA petrol engine. This is expected to output 92.4 PS of maximum power and 122 Nm of peak torque. This will then be mated to an electric motor that produces 80.2 PS and 141 Nm with a combined system output of 115.56 PS. As for design changes, we can expect unique touches from Maruti Suzuki including to the front grille, headlamps, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), bumpers and even tail lamps. In the interiors, however, we should largely see equipment similar to the one in the Hyryder.Citroen C3| In the budget segment, the French carmaker is all set to announce prices for the Citroen C3. The C3 SUV is supposed to be the company’s first car for the Indian mass-market and as such we are expecting prices as low as Rs 6 lakh onwards. Citroen’s first car, the C5 Aircross, was at a higher customer base. The C3 itself has been described by Citroen CEO Vincent Cobee as a “hatchback with a twist,” although calling it a crossover or a compact SUV would be more appropriate. The C3 is just under four metres long, gets high ground clearance and has a lot of SUV-like features such as a high nose, muscular stance and high seating. Of course, you also see classic Citroen styling such as the split headlamp setup and the traditional double slat grille. The C3 is expected to be powered by two engine options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol produces 82 hp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The other is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that promises more chirp. This is capable of producing 110 hp of maximum power and 190 Nm of peak torque. (Image: Citroen)Volvo XC40 Recharge | The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the EV in this list. Set to launch on July 26, the XC40 Recharge that we are getting is what is essentially the facelift of the version in the international market. In terms of design, you get a very classy looking SUV with a body-coloured panel for the front grille (since the air intakes are not needed anymore), headlamps with a new iteration of the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ DRLs and thin black cladding. The XC40 gets a set of two electric motors, one at each axle. Combined, this system produces 408 hp of maximum power and 660 Nm of peak torque. This is powered by a 78 kWh battery pack that allows for a total range of 418 km on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle. Volvo has also integrated 150 kW DC fast charging that is capable of charging the car from 10 percent to 80 percent in 33 minutes. On the other hand, a 50 kW charger should be able to top up the car in two-and-a-half hours. As for pricing, expect a figure close to the Rs 60-65 lakh mark. The XC40 Recharge should be loaded up on tech, too, with the new android-based infotainment system and built-in telematics, wireless charging, connected car tech and level two autonomous driving tech. (Image: Volvo Cars)Hyundai Tucson | The new-gen Hyundai Tucson made its global debut back in 2020 and is finally coming to Indian shores. In its fourth generation here, the SUV sports an all-new design with some very angular lines inspired by the company’s ‘Sensual Sportiness’ design language. The front of the Tucson features the company’s new 3D grille flanked by the vertically stacked headlamps which together look like one big unit. A view from the side showcases the sporty cues that Hyundai was going for; the SUV looks sleeker than what you’d expect. The Tucson is expected to share the 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Alcazar which produces 159 PS and 191 Nm. The diesel option on the other hand will be a 2-litre unit and not the 1.5-litre from the Alcazar. The company is all set to launch the Tucson on July 13 and it should be available in a number of trims as well as with all-wheel-drive options. Expect a number of new features as well including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and connected car tech. The Hyundai Tucson will slot cleanly above the Alcazar and will become the Korean carmaker’s flagship SUV in India. However, this only until the Ioniq 5 is launched later this year. As for pricing, expect a sticker in the range of Rs 25-30 lakh. (Image: Hyundai)Audi A8 L | And finally, the sedan in the luxury segment is the Audi A8 L. The A8 L sees its midlife update with a facelift that gives it new, sharper styling, advanced lighting tech and some new tech on the inside as well. As for the design, there is a wider grille flanked by Audi’s new Digital Matrix LED lights. This tech uses 1.3 million micro mirrors that allow the light to be split and focused on the driver’s lane alone. On the inside, the infotainment system has been updated with the latest MIB 3 software. The rear seats also get their own 10.1-inch infotainment displays, both of which can be controlled via the remote in the centre armrest. Powering the A8 L, however, will be the same 340 PS 3-litre turbo-petrol with mild hybrid tech that does duty on the current A8. The A8 L is set to be launched in the Indian market on July 12. Bookings are currently underway and we are expecting a price of around Rs 1.5 crore. (Image: Audi)