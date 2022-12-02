In Pics | Mercedes-Benz launches SUV GLB and EQB electric car in India

READ MORE

Mercedes-Benz India launched two new luxury SUVs, the GLB and the EQB, in India on December 2. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)The seven-seater SUVs boast of space with foldable second and third-row seats with boot capacities of up to 1620 liters and 1680 liters, respectively. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)This is the first time Mercedes-Benz has launched a petrol (GLB 200), a diesel (GLB 220d, GLB 220d 4M), and an EV (EQB 300) simultaneously for the Indian market. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)The Mercedes Benz GLB has a price range of Rs 63.8 lakh to Rs 69.8 lakh (all India ex-showroom prices) while the Mercedes-Benz EQB is priced at Rs 74.5 lakh (all India ex-showroom price). (Image: Mercedes-Benz)"Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and a pair of seats for pre-teens or even pets," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)Powering the new Mercedes-Benz EQB is a 66.4kWh battery pack generating 225bhp of power and 390Nm of torque. The model, which supports both AC and DC charging, has a Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP)-certified range of 423km. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)The EQB features the characteristic Mercedes-EQ black panel grille with a central star. A further distinctive design feature of the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ vehicles is the continuous light strip at the front and rear. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)The standard navigation with electric intelligence contributes to the effortless handling of the EQB in everyday life. It calculates the fastest route to the destination, taking into account charging power and the duration of possible charging stops. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)The EQB comes with a third-seat row with two additional individual seats. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)The GLB 220d 4MATIC comes with an off-road engineering package that helps adapt the engine's power delivery and the ABS control for rough terrain. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)The GLB reinterprets the characteristic appearance of an SUV with versatility and dynamism. GLB’s striking design, flexible seating positions, legroom, and load compartment, makes it a highly practical urban SUV for daily usage. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)In addition, GLB’s powerful proportions and off-road capabilities create a compelling proposition for a mid-size 7-seater luxury SUV, sought by young and active Indian families. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)Mercedes-Benz has set up 30 Ultra-Fast Chargers across the country and there will be 10 more by the end of 2022. With this, the company will offer more than 140 charging points across the country. Mercedes-Benz customers will receive a complimentary AC wall box with the EQB and will also be able to avail of complimentary charging for the first year of car ownership. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)